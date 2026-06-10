Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Get $1,000 NBA Finals Bonus for Spurs-Knicks Game 4

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services All new users can use this link here to secure the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN and claim a $1,000 bonus for Game 4 of the NBA Finals tonight.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Overview and Terms

Before locking in your wagers for the NBA Postseason, it does stand to reason that you should fully understand the mechanics of this sign-up bonus. We put a lot of stock in reading the fine print so you can maximize your returns. Keep in mind that while the New York Knicks are the home team in this matchup, state restrictions do apply. Here is a breakdown of how the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code operates:

️ Promo Code: WTOPFAN — enter this code during Fanatics Sportsbook registration to unlock the welcome bonus

WTOPFAN — enter this code during Fanatics Sportsbook registration to unlock the welcome bonus Total Bonus Value: Up to $1,000 in FanCash, paid out over 10 consecutive days at up to $100 per day

Up to $1,000 in FanCash, paid out over 10 consecutive days at up to $100 per day How the Daily Bet Match Works: Fanatics Sportsbook matches your first qualifying wager each day with an equal amount of FanCash for 10 straight days after sign-up

Fanatics Sportsbook matches your first qualifying wager each day with an equal amount of FanCash for 10 straight days after sign-up Who Is Eligible: New users aged 21 or older who are physically located in a participating U.S. state (New York is excluded)

New users aged 21 or older who are physically located in a participating U.S. state (New York is excluded) Minimum Deposit to Activate: A $10 initial deposit is required to unlock and activate the promotion

A $10 initial deposit is required to unlock and activate the promotion ✅ Daily Opt-In Requirement: You must manually apply the bet match promotion to your bet slip each day after Day 1

You must manually apply the bet match promotion to your bet slip each day after Day 1 One Qualifying Bet Per Day: Only your first eligible wager placed each day counts toward the daily FanCash match

Only your first eligible wager placed each day counts toward the daily FanCash match Playthrough Requirement: FanCash carries a 1x wagering requirement — bet it once before it converts to withdrawable cash

FanCash carries a 1x wagering requirement — bet it once before it converts to withdrawable cash How Winnings Are Calculated: Bonus bet payouts are based only on the cash portion of your wager; the FanCash stake is not included in the payout

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for NBA Finals

As the New York Knicks prepare to host the San Antonio Spurs, eligible fans can secure a high-value bonus to strategically deploy on the matchup. Activating the offer is a straightforward way to build your FanCash balance while navigating the daily grinds of playoff basketball. Here is a quick overview of the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code details for your NBA betting strategy:

Promotion Details Offer Information Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified June 10th, 2026

Use Fanatics Sportsbook for NBA Finals Game 4 Tonight

The San Antonio Spurs will travel to face the New York Knicks in a highly anticipated NBA Postseason clash scheduled for June 10, 2026, at 08:30 PM ET.

Bet Type San Antonio Spurs New York Knicks Spread +2.5 (-115) -2.5 (-105) Moneyline +108 -127 Total Points Over 216.5 (-111) Under 216.5 (-109)

Odds as of June 10, 2026, from Fanatics Sportsbook. Looking at the current betting landscape, the New York Knicks enter this matchup as slight home favorites, laying -2.5 on the point spread with a moneyline price of -127. Conversely, the visiting San Antonio Spurs are positioned as short underdogs at +108 on the moneyline. For those looking at game flow and pace, the total points line sits at 216.5, with the “Over” slightly favored at -111 compared to the “Under” at -109. We put a lot of stock in identifying market inefficiencies, and tight spreads like this often indicate a matchup that could easily swing either way in the final minutes. While taking a favorite on the moneyline is generally a safer play, finding value in a +108 underdog moneyline is exactly the type of longshot perspective that informed bettors look to exploit.

How to Activate the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

If you are ready to get some skin in the game for the playoff showdown between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks, claiming your bet match is easy. Follow these steps to ensure you lock in the full value of the promotion:

Register a New Account: Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your account. You will need to provide standard personal information—including your full name, physical address, date of birth, and email—to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: You must enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during the sign-up process to officially link your new account to the up to $1,000 FanCash bonus offer. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your identity is verified, navigate to the cashier and deposit a minimum of $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods (such as a debit card, bank transfer, or e-wallet). Place Your Daily Wagers: To trigger your daily bonus, you must place a qualifying minimum wager of $10 (and up to $100) on an eligible market, such as the moneyline or point spread for the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs game.

To squeeze the absolute most value out of this offer, continue placing a qualifying daily wager of up to $100 over your first 10 consecutive days. Remember, you must opt in and manually apply the promo to your bet slip for your first wager each day to successfully secure your FanCash match.