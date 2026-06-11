Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Get $1,000 in FanCash for MLB, World Cup, More

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Place bets on baseball, soccer, and more sports over the weekend using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN. Sign up here to claim up to a $1,000 bonus.

Instead of a one-and-done offer, this bonus is a bet match structured over 10 days. Fanatics gives us up to $100 in FanCash daily, meaning we can chase bigger payouts with a total potential value of $1,000.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Details and Terms

Before we start firing off exactas or diving into moneyline bets, it is important to understand exactly how the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up offer works. I always read the fine print so you don’t have to.

Here is a quick, comprehensive overview of the key terms and conditions required to claim your bonus:

Claim the Bonus: You must use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer.

You must use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer. 10-Day Structure: The $1,000 bonus occurs over 10 consecutive days. Fanatics will match your first qualifying wager each day with up to $100 in FanCash.

The $1,000 bonus occurs over 10 consecutive days. Fanatics will match your first qualifying wager each day with up to $100 in FanCash. Age and Location: You must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating.

You must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating. State Exclusions: This offer is available in all states where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally, excluding New York.

This offer is available in all states where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally, excluding New York. Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate. Daily Opt-In: After initially opting in, you must apply the promotion to a wager through your bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After initially opting in, you must apply the promotion to a wager through your bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Qualifying Wagers: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion match.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion match. FanCash Conditions: FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to a straightforward 1x playthrough requirement before it can be used or converted.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to a straightforward 1x playthrough requirement before it can be used or converted. Winnings Calculation: Any subsequent winnings are calculated based solely on the cash portion of your wager. FanCash stakes are excluded from all winnings calculations (standard practice, but good to remember!).

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code for MLB

Whether you are backing the Los Angeles Dodgers or taking a shot on the Pittsburgh Pirates as home dogs, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code adds serious value to our MLB handicapping strategy.

Below is a quick breakdown of the current welcome offer:

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified June 11, 2026

The Dodgers bring a remarkably deep, potent lineup into this matchup. Shohei Ohtani has been an absolute offensive monster, recording a .940 OPS alongside 39 RBIs and 29 extra-base hits. We also have Max Muncy and Freddie Freeman providing elite production in the middle of the order. They boast a .881 OPS and .848 OPS, respectively, while combining for an impressive 60 RBIs.

However, the Pirates counter with their own dangerous bats. Oneil Cruz leads the charge with 44 RBIs, 24 extra-base hits, and an .822 OPS. Brandon Lowe brings a .848 OPS and 43 RBIs to the plate, while Bryan Reynolds provides consistent run production with 40 RBIs and an .821 OPS. Both lineups have the offensive firepower to turn this into a high-scoring affair, which is exactly the kind of game where we might look at the Over on total runs once the lines open.

How to Use the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

Getting started is a straightforward process. We’re in this together, so follow these simple steps to secure your daily bet match bonus:

Register a New Account: Create and register an account here using standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, it is absolutely necessary to enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to ensure you are opted into the $1,000 bonus offer. Make a Secure Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier. Deposit at least $10 using one of their secure payment methods to officially activate the offer. Place Your First Wager: Navigate to the MLB markets and place a qualifying cash wager on your preferred outcome. You could back Justin Wrobleski and the Dodgers, or side with Mitch Keller and the Pirates. Your daily qualifying bet must be a minimum of $10, and Fanatics will match it up to $100. Repeat for 10 Days: To maximize the promotion, continue placing a daily wager of between $10 and $100 over your first 10 consecutive days. Fanatics will match your first qualifying wager each day in FanCash.

If you want to mix up your bets over those 10 days, you can absolutely leverage your daily bet match on other massive global sporting events like the World Cup, the NBA Finals, or the Stanley Cup Final. Diversifying our action is a great way to stay sharp and chase those big payouts across the board.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.