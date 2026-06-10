Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Get $1,000 FanCash Bonus for NBA Finals Game 4

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Utilizing the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN gives new players up to a $1,000 bonus for the NBA Finals. Instead of dropping it all on one wager, this bet match offer is structured over 10 days, matching your first daily bet up to $100 in FanCash. Register here to place your first wager on Game 4 between the Spurs and Knicks.

Overview of the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Before we start handicapping the matchups and looking for value on the morning line, we need to understand the rules of engagement. While this game will be broadcast nationally on ABC live from Madison Square Garden, it is crucial to know the promotional ground rules before you place your first bet.

Here is exactly how this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works:

Use the Promo Code WTOP: You must use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during registration to lock in the up to $1,000 bonus offer.

You must use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during registration to lock in the up to $1,000 bonus offer. The 10-Day Structure: The $1,000 bonus is distributed across your first 10 days. Fanatics will match your qualifying wager each day with up to $100 in FanCash.

The $1,000 bonus is distributed across your first 10 days. Fanatics will match your qualifying wager each day with up to $100 in FanCash. Eligibility & Location: We have to play by the book—you must be 21 or older and physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating. Note: This specific offer excludes New York, even though the game is in the Big Apple.

We have to play by the book—you must be 21 or older and physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating. Note: This specific offer excludes New York, even though the game is in the Big Apple. Minimum Deposit: It takes a minimum $10 initial deposit to trigger the promotion.

It takes a minimum $10 initial deposit to trigger the promotion. Daily Opt-In: After your first day, you must manually apply the promotion to a wager via your bet slip once a day for the next 9 consecutive days.

After your first day, you must manually apply the promotion to a wager via your bet slip once a day for the next 9 consecutive days. One Qualifying Wager: Only your first qualifying wager each game day is eligible for the sign-up match. Make it count.

Only your first qualifying wager each game day is eligible for the sign-up match. Make it count. FanCash Playthrough: Any FanCash you earn cannot be immediately withdrawn. It carries a simple 1x playthrough requirement before it converts to cash we can pull out.

Any FanCash you earn cannot be immediately withdrawn. It carries a simple 1x playthrough requirement before it converts to cash we can pull out. Winnings Calculation: If your bonus bet hits, the payout is calculated based exclusively on the cash portion of your wager. The FanCash stake itself is excluded from the final payout calculation.

Betting Odds and Anlysis for Game 4

Let’s dive into the numbers. Here is how the oddsmakers are sizing up this matchup:

Bet Type San Antonio Spurs New York Knicks Spread +2.5 (-115) -2.5 (-105) Moneyline +108 -127 Total Points Over 216.5 (-111) Under 216.5 (-109)

Based on the latest consensus lines, the New York Knicks are stepping onto their home floor as slight favorites. When I am tracking line movement, I always look for where the smart money is going. The market has steadily shifted toward New York; the Knicks opened as 1.5-point favorites and have since been pushed to a -2.5 point spread.

The moneyline tells a similar story. The New York Knicks moved from opening odds of -120 to -127, while the San Antonio Spurs shifted from +102 to an appealing +108 for underdog bettors. The point total opened and remains anchored at 216.5, with oddsmakers slightly favoring the Over at -111.

While we are waiting on deeper offensive analytics and historical underdog trends to materialize closer to tip-off, that tight 2.5-point spread tells us oddsmakers expect an absolute dogfight in Madison Square Garden. When the margins are this thin, a strategy I love is using our FanCash bet match to take a calculated risk on the moneyline—it takes the pressure off sweating the points at the end of the fourth quarter.

How to use the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Getting off the sidelines and into the action is incredibly straightforward. If you want to build a strategy and leverage this bonus in time for the Spurs vs. Knicks matchup, just follow my lead with these simple steps:

Register and Enter the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Create your new account here by entering standard personal details (name, address, date of birth, and email). Ensure you enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOP during registration so your account is locked in for the welcome bonus. Make a Secure Deposit: Once your account is verified, link your preferred banking method. You need to deposit a minimum of $10 securely to activate the promotion. Place Your Qualifying Wagers: Head over to the NBA betting markets and find the Knicks vs. Spurs game (or any other matchup you have a good read on). Place a wager anywhere from $10 up to $100. Fanatics will match this first daily bet for your first 10 consecutive days right after registration.

By sticking to this plan and remembering to opt-in every day, we can maximize our bankroll and capture up to $1,000 in FanCash.

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