Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Get $1,000 Bonus for USA-Paraguay, World Cup Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN (this link here gets you started) and claim a $1,000 bonus to use on a massive Friday of MLB and World Cup matches, including USA vs. Paraguay.







Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Details and Key Terms

Whether you are looking to lay the juice with the powerhouse Atlanta Braves or take a flyer on the New York Mets, understanding the mechanics of your sign-up bonus is the first step to smart betting.

Here is a comprehensive breakdown of how the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer works and the key terms you need to know before you scour the consensus odds:

Unlock the Offer: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during registration to activate the $1,000 bonus offer.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during registration to activate the $1,000 bonus offer. 10-Day Bet Match: The $1,000 bonus occurs over 10 days, with up to a $100 wager each day matched in FanCash.

The $1,000 bonus occurs over 10 days, with up to a $100 wager each day matched in FanCash. Eligibility Requirements: Participants must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a participating state to use Fanatics Sportsbook.

Participants must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a participating state to use Fanatics Sportsbook. State Exclusions: This offer is available in all states where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally, excluding New York.

This offer is available in all states where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally, excluding New York. Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion. Daily Opt-In: After opting in, players must apply the promotion to a wager through the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After opting in, players must apply the promotion to a wager through the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Qualifying Wagers: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion. Playthrough Requirements: FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be used or converted to cash.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be used or converted to cash. Winnings Calculation: Any winnings are calculated based on the cash portion of the wager only; FanCash stakes are strictly excluded from payout calculations.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Overview

Ready to jump into the action for the upcoming clash between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets? Getting your account set up is a straightforward process, and utilizing the welcome offer can significantly boost your betting arsenal.

Below is a quick reference guide to the current sign-up offer, ensuring you lock in your daily value:

Offer Details Information Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified June 12th, 2026

By claiming this offer, you match your daily wagers up to $100 for 10 consecutive days. Whether you are backing a heavy favorite or sniffing out a market inefficiency for an underdog, this promo ensures you maximize your return right out of the gate.

Braves vs. Mets Betting Preview via Fanatics Sportsbook

Get ready to put your FanCash to work as the Atlanta Braves (45-23) face off against the New York Mets (30-38). The first pitch is scheduled for June 12, 2026, at 7:15 PM ET.

Bet Type Atlanta Braves New York Mets Spread -1.5 (+162) +1.5 (-196) Moneyline -102 -116 Total Runs o8.5 (+102) u8.5 (-124)

Also on Today’s Betting Board: USA vs. Paraguay World Cup Match

Bet Type USA DRAW Paraguay Moneyline +105 +210 +290 Total Goals o2.5 (+152) n/a u2.5 (-188)

In addition to the Braves-Mets matchup, bettors can also use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer while looking at today’s World Cup match between the USA and Paraguay. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET, giving new users another prime-time market to consider after the MLB slate gets underway.

For soccer bettors, this is a good spot to compare moneyline, draw, total goals, and both-teams-to-score prices before locking in a wager. If you are using the 10-day FanCash bet match, remember to opt in and apply the promotion from the bet slip before placing your qualifying wager.

How to Activate the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Getting started with Fanatics Sportsbook ahead of this National League showdown is simple. Follow these analytical steps to set up your account, eliminate any guesswork, and claim your potential $1,000 bonus:

Register Your Account: Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create a new profile. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, address, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN is entered to officially qualify for the sign-up bonus. Make a Secure Deposit: Once your account is verified, make a minimum initial deposit of at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure banking methods. Place Your Wagers: With your account funded, place a minimum wager of $10 on the Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, or any other eligible betting market. You can wager up to $100 daily over the first 10 days after registration to have those opening bets matched in FanCash.

By strategically deploying this offer, you give yourself 10 consecutive days to read the market, find the best lines, and extract genuine value from the sportsbooks.