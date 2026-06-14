Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Get $1,000 Bonus for UFC White House Freedom 250

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Hey folks, there is nothing better than a packed UFC card and a fresh bankroll builder. Before the UFC bouts at the White House, new bettors can use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN here to secure a $1,000 bonus.

Instead of a standard one-and-done deal, this exclusive welcome bonus is a bet match offer structured over 10 days. It gives us up to $100 in FanCash daily, culminating in a maximum total of $1,000 in bonus value. Let’s dive into how we can leverage this offer to chase a nice pay day.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Details and Overview

Before placing your first wager on the diamond, it is crucial to understand exactly how this welcome offer operates. I always tell my readers: knowing the rules is the first step in successful handicapping. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code provides a unique, sustained bonus structure rather than a traditional one-time bet match, which is fantastic for keeping our action going all week long.

Here is a comprehensive breakdown of how the offer works and the key terms we need to keep in mind:

Activate the Offer: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during registration to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during registration to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer. 10-Day Structure: The $1,000 bonus occurs over 10 consecutive days. Fanatics will match your first wager of the day with up to $100 in FanCash each day.

The $1,000 bonus occurs over 10 consecutive days. Fanatics will match your first wager of the day with up to $100 in FanCash each day. Age & Location Requirements: You must be 21 years of age or older to use Fanatics Sportsbook. The offer is available to individuals physically located in states where Fanatics operates legally, excluding New York.

You must be 21 years of age or older to use Fanatics Sportsbook. The offer is available to individuals physically located in states where Fanatics operates legally, excluding New York. Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion. Applying the Promo: After opting in, you must actively apply the promotion to a wager via your bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After opting in, you must actively apply the promotion to a wager via your bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Daily Limit: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion match.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion match. FanCash Playthrough: Bonus funds are awarded as FanCash. This FanCash is non-withdrawable and is subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be converted or withdrawn.

Bonus funds are awarded as FanCash. This FanCash is non-withdrawable and is subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be converted or withdrawn. Winnings Calculation: If your bonus bet wins, the payout is calculated based on the cash portion of the wager only. FanCash stakes are excluded from all winnings calculations.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code for the UFC

If you are planning to bet on the UFC event at the White House, this is the way to do it. Action begins at 8 pm ET on Paramount+. Here is the full main card:

Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje

Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane

Sean O’Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Josh Hokit vs. Derrick Lewis

Mauricio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler

Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukaus

Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia

How to Apply the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

Setting up your new account and claiming your welcome bonus is quick and easy.

Register Your Account: Click here to begin the sign-up process. You will need to create and register a new account by providing standard personal information, such as your full name, email address, physical address, and date of birth to verify your identity. Enter the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: As you complete your registration forms, ensure that the promo code WTOPFAN is entered in the designated field. This step is required to lock in your eligibility for the $1,000 FanCash match. Make a Secure Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, navigate to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure, approved payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Wagers: Head to the UFC betting markets and place a wager. Fanatics Sportsbook will match your first bet of the day up to $100. Repeat for 10 Days: This is where the strategy kicks in. To maximize the full value of the promotion, continue placing a qualifying daily wager (between $10 and $100) over the first 10 consecutive days after your registration.

Stick to your strategy, manage that bankroll, and let’s turn this FanCash into a winning streak.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.