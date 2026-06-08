Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Get $1,000 Bonus for Spurs-Knicks NBA Finals Game 3

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services All new users can sign up here and use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to receive a $1,000 bonus to use for Game 3 of the NBA Finals tonight between the Spurs and Knicks.







Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Overview and Terms

We put a lot of stock in understanding the fine print before taking a position. As the San Antonio Spurs prepare to face the New York Knicks, eligible fans can capitalize on this lucrative welcome offer, provided they understand the specific terms—including geographical restrictions. It does stand to reason that bettors need to know exactly how a book operates to maximize their expected value.

Here is everything you need to know about how the offer works and the key terms and conditions attached:

Claiming the Bonus: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during registration to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during registration to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer. How It Works: The $1,000 bonus is distributed over 10 consecutive days. Fanatics will match your first qualifying wager each day with up to $100 in FanCash.

The $1,000 bonus is distributed over 10 consecutive days. Fanatics will match your first qualifying wager each day with up to $100 in FanCash. Age Requirements: Participants must be 21 years of age or older to use Fanatics Sportsbook and claim this promotion.

Participants must be 21 years of age or older to use Fanatics Sportsbook and claim this promotion. Location Requirements: You must be physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating.

You must be physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating. State Exclusions: This offer is available in all legal Fanatics Sportsbook states excluding New York .

This offer is available in all legal Fanatics Sportsbook states . Minimum Deposit: A minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion. Daily Opt-In: After opting in, players must actively apply the promotion to a wager within their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After opting in, players must actively apply the promotion to a wager within their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Wager Limits: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for this daily sign-up match.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for this daily sign-up match. FanCash Playthrough: FanCash is non-withdrawable and carries a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be utilized for standard bets or converted.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and carries a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be utilized for standard bets or converted. Winnings Calculation: Any potential winnings are calculated based purely on the cash portion of your wager. FanCash stakes are entirely excluded from the final winnings calculations.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for NBA Finals Bonus

Before tip-off between the Knicks and Spurs, you’ll want to secure this offer. We’ve seen time and time again that maximizing promotional bankrolls allows you to attack futures prices and daily markets with far more flexibility. Here is a quick breakdown of the welcome offer available for new users:

Promotion Details What You Get Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States (Excludes NY) Date Last Verified June 8th, 2026

Use Fanatics Sportsbook for NBA Finals Game 3 Tonight

The San Antonio Spurs are set to take on the New York Knicks in an exciting Game 3 matchup of the NBA Finals. The game is scheduled to tip off on June 08, 2026, at 08:30 PM ET.

Bet Type San Antonio Spurs New York Knicks Spread +2 (-110) -2 (-110) Moneyline +110 -130 Total Points o216 (-110) u216 (-110)

How to Redeem the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Getting started with your new account in time for the San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks game is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to ensure you successfully claim your $1,000 bonus and start finding value immediately: