Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Get $1,000 Bonus for Pirates-Phillies, Any MLB Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Baseball fans can sign up with Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN and secure 10 straight days of bet matches and up to $1,000 in FanCash. Click here to start signing up.

New players looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Athletics can start with a massive bet match. This promotion operates as a 10-day bet match, giving new users up to $100 in FanCash daily to systematically build their bankroll throughout the MLB season. It’s also worth noting that new players can make bets on the World Cup as well.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Terms and Conditions

The promotion provides a substantial safety net for your early wagers as you analyze pitching matchups and lineup data. Here is a quick overview of the current Fanatics Sportsbook MLB offer:

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On June 29, 2026

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during registration to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer. The $1,000 bonus is distributed over 10 consecutive days. Fanatics will match your first wager each day with up to $100 in FanCash. After your initial opt-in, you must manually apply the promotion to a wager through your bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

Closer Look at Dodgers vs. Athletics

The Los Angeles Dodgers (54-30) face off against the Athletics (40-44) on Monday night. Take a quick look at the current Fanatics Sportsbook odds on this matchup (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Bet Type Los Angeles Dodgers Athletics Spread -1.5 (+135) +1.5 (-1556 Moneyline -115 -105 Total Runs Over 10.5 (-115) Under 10.5 (-105)

A deep dive into the offensive statistics outlines how both lineups might attack this game, especially given the high projected total of 10.5 runs.

The Los Angeles Dodgers lean on a potent middle of the order. Shohei Ohtani has been dominant, logging a .295 batting average and a .950 OPS across 288 at-bats while driving in 47 runs. Freddie Freeman provides elite protection in the lineup, hitting .289 with 45 RBIs and 35 extra-base hits.

On the other side, the Athletics counter with key run producers who have consistently shown an ability to clear the bases. Nick Kurtz serves as the primary offensive engine for the Athletics, boasting a .279 average alongside a massive 64 RBIs and an impressive .948 OPS. Shea Langeliers adds pop, collecting 43 RBIs in 314 at-bats. Both teams possess the necessary bats to push the scoreboard and heavily influence the outcome of the total runs market.

How to Sign Up With Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Getting started and leveraging your bonus for the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Athletics matchup is a straightforward process. Follow these exact steps to claim your $1,000 welcome bonus: