Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Get $1,000 Bonus for Pirates-Phillies, Any MLB Game

Baseball fans can sign up with Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN and secure 10 straight days of bet matches and up to $1,000 in FanCash. Click here to start signing up.
New players looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Athletics can start with a massive bet match. This promotion operates as a 10-day bet match, giving new users up to $100 in FanCash daily to systematically build their bankroll throughout the MLB season. It’s also worth noting that new players can make bets on the World Cup as well.
Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Terms and Conditions
The promotion provides a substantial safety net for your early wagers as you analyze pitching matchups and lineup data. Here is a quick overview of the current Fanatics Sportsbook MLB offer:
|Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code
|WTOPFAN
|New User Offer
|Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match)
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|June 29, 2026
Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during registration to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer. The $1,000 bonus is distributed over 10 consecutive days. Fanatics will match your first wager each day with up to $100 in FanCash. After your initial opt-in, you must manually apply the promotion to a wager through your bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.
Closer Look at Dodgers vs. Athletics
The Los Angeles Dodgers (54-30) face off against the Athletics (40-44) on Monday night. Take a quick look at the current Fanatics Sportsbook odds on this matchup (odds are subject to change before kickoff):
|Bet Type
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|Athletics
|Spread
|-1.5 (+135)
|+1.5 (-1556
|Moneyline
|-115
|-105
|Total Runs
|Over 10.5 (-115)
|Under 10.5 (-105)
A deep dive into the offensive statistics outlines how both lineups might attack this game, especially given the high projected total of 10.5 runs.
The Los Angeles Dodgers lean on a potent middle of the order. Shohei Ohtani has been dominant, logging a .295 batting average and a .950 OPS across 288 at-bats while driving in 47 runs. Freddie Freeman provides elite protection in the lineup, hitting .289 with 45 RBIs and 35 extra-base hits.
On the other side, the Athletics counter with key run producers who have consistently shown an ability to clear the bases. Nick Kurtz serves as the primary offensive engine for the Athletics, boasting a .279 average alongside a massive 64 RBIs and an impressive .948 OPS. Shea Langeliers adds pop, collecting 43 RBIs in 314 at-bats. Both teams possess the necessary bats to push the scoreboard and heavily influence the outcome of the total runs market.
How to Sign Up With Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN
Getting started and leveraging your bonus for the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Athletics matchup is a straightforward process. Follow these exact steps to claim your $1,000 welcome bonus:
- Create an Account: Navigate to the Fanatics Sportsbook website using the links on this page. Register for a new account by providing standard personal information, including your name, address, date of birth, and email address. You must enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during registration to successfully link your account to the $1,000 welcome offer.
- Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified, go to the cashier section. Deposit a minimum of $10 using one of the secure payment methods to activate the promotion.
- Place Your Wagers: To begin earning your bet match, place a qualifying cash wager of at least $10—and up to $100—on any eligible market, such as a moneyline or run line bet on the Dodgers or Athletics. This daily match applies to your first wager each day over the first 10 days after registration, allowing you to maximize your FanCash bonus up to the full $1,000.