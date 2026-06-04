Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Get $1,000 Bonus for MLB, Stanley Cup. NBA Finals Game 2

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Offer Overview
Understanding the mechanics of a promotional offer is just as critical as analyzing a team’s true shooting percentage. To ensure you maximize your return on investment with this bet match promotion, here is an analytical breakdown of the governing terms and conditions:
- Activate the Offer: You must use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during the registration process to successfully unlock the $1,000 bonus offer.
- 10-Day Structure: The $1,000 maximum value is distributed evenly across 10 consecutive days. The sportsbook matches your first qualifying wager each day in FanCash, up to $100.
- Age and Location Limitations: Bettors must be at least 21 years of age and physically present in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates. (Note: This specific welcome offer is currently excluded for users located in New York).
- Deposit Rule: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to fund your account and activate your eligibility.
- Daily Opt-In Requirement: Securing your daily match is not automatic. Players must manually opt in and apply the promotion to a qualifying wager within their bet slip once per day.
- Qualifying Wagers: Only your first qualifying wager on a given game day triggers the daily bet match promotion.
- FanCash Playthrough: Earned FanCash acts as site credit. It is non-withdrawable and carries a standard 1x playthrough requirement before it converts to withdrawable cash.
- Winnings Calculation: When using FanCash for a bet, only the profit is returned upon a win; the initial FanCash stake is excluded from your final payout calculation.
Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for $1,000 in FanCash
Use this opportunity to claim a fantastic welcome offer for a fun MLB slate of games today. Here is a streamlined look at the promotion data to keep in mind before tip-off:
|Category
|Details
|Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code
|Use code WTOPFAN during registration
|New Fanatics User Offer
|Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 daily bet match)
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and physically present in participating states.
|Date Last Verified
|June 4th, 2026
How to Redeem the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN
Executing a successful betting strategy requires following a strict, logical process. To claim your bonus and leverage it efficiently on the MLB regular season and NBA Finals, follow these sequential steps to activate your account:
- Create Your Account Navigate to the Fanatics Sportsbook platform via their app or desktop site. Register by providing standard identity verification data, including your legal name, physical address, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Crucially, ensure you enter the promo code WTOPFAN during this step to successfully bind the offer to your new profile.
- Fund Your Wallet Once your identity is verified, access the cashier section. You must execute a minimum deposit of $10 utilizing one of the platform’s secure banking methods, such as a debit card, PayPal, or an instant online bank transfer.
- Place Your Qualifying Wagers Navigate to the NBA markets and manually opt into the promotion via your bet slip. Place your first cash wager of the day on the New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, or any other eligible market. The bet must be a minimum of $10, and Fanatics will match this first daily wager with FanCash, up to a $100 maximum.
- Maximize the 10-Day Window To extract the full $1,000 potential value from this promotion, consistency is required. You must log in, opt in, and place a qualifying wager each day for the first 10 consecutive days following your registration. Fanatics will continue to match your primary daily bet up to $100 in FanCash across this entire period.