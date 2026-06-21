Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Get $1,000 Bonus for Mets-Phillies, MLB, World Cup

Gear up for all MLB and World Cup action today with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to receive a $1,000 bonus via this link here.
Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Overview and Terms
Before you lock in your wagers and hunt for value in the betting markets, it is important to understand the fine print of the current welcome offer. We put a lot of stock in knowing exactly how the consensus odds and promotions work. Here is a comprehensive breakdown of the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code details and the key terms you need to know:
- Activate the Offer: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to get the $1,000 bonus offer.
- 10-Day Structure: The maximum $1,000 bonus occurs over 10 days, with up to a $100 wager each day matched in FanCash.
- Location Requirements: The offer is available only to individuals physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating (excluding New York).
- Age Requirement: Participants must be 21 years of age or older to use Fanatics Sportsbook and claim this longshot-friendly offer.
- Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate.
- Opt-In and Apply: After opting in, players must apply the promotion to a wager through the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.
- Qualifying Wagers: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion.
- FanCash Terms: FanCash is non-withdrawable and is subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be utilized for standard withdrawals.
- Winnings Calculation: Any subsequent winnings are calculated based on the cash portion of the wager only; FanCash stakes are excluded from the total payout.
Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for MLB, World Cup Betting Bonus
Before the first pitch is thrown between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies, make sure you are geared up to capitalize on market inefficiencies using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. Whether your models lean toward the road underdogs or favor the hometown favorites, this sign-up offer provides excellent value for your MLB betting strategy.
Below is a quick reference guide to the current Fanatics Sportsbook welcome offer:
|Offer Details
|Information
|Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code
|WTOPFAN
|New Fanatics User Offer
|Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match)
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States
|Date Last Verified
|June 21st, 2026
Use Fanatics Sportsbook MLB Bonus Today
The New York Mets (34-42) will take on the Philadelphia Phillies (41-35) in a high-stakes divisional clash. This matchup is scheduled for June 21, 2026, with the first pitch set for 7:20 PM ET. Both teams are jockeying for vital positioning, and finding the right betting angle here could pay dividends.
New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Odds
|Bet Type
|New York Mets
|Philadelphia Phillies
|Spread
|+1.5 (-126)
|-1.5 (+105)
|Moneyline
|+166
|-198
|Total Runs
|Over 8 (-122)
|Under 8 (+100)
How to Sign Up With the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN
Ready to get in on the action and lock in your wagers for the New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies game? Claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure you extract maximum value before the first pitch:
- Register Your Account: Begin by downloading the Fanatics Sportsbook app or navigating to their website. You will need to create and register a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity (such as your full name, date of birth, physical address, and email).
- Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, ensure that the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN is entered to officially opt into the $1,000 welcome offer.
- Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, navigate to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $10 using one of Fanatics Sportsbook’s available secure payment methods to activate the offer.
- Place Your Wagers: To take full advantage of the promotion, place a $10 minimum wager (and up to $100) on an eligible market. This bet-match structure applies each day over the first 10 days after registration, allowing you to maximize your FanCash bonus over the next week and a half of action.