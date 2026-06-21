Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Get $1,000 Bonus for Mets-Phillies, MLB, World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Gear up for all MLB and World Cup action today with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to receive a $1,000 bonus via this link here.







Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Overview and Terms

Before you lock in your wagers and hunt for value in the betting markets, it is important to understand the fine print of the current welcome offer. We put a lot of stock in knowing exactly how the consensus odds and promotions work. Here is a comprehensive breakdown of the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code details and the key terms you need to know:

Activate the Offer: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to get the $1,000 bonus offer.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to get the $1,000 bonus offer. 10-Day Structure: The maximum $1,000 bonus occurs over 10 days, with up to a $100 wager each day matched in FanCash.

The maximum $1,000 bonus occurs over 10 days, with up to a $100 wager each day matched in FanCash. Location Requirements: The offer is available only to individuals physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating (excluding New York).

The offer is available only to individuals physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating (excluding New York). Age Requirement: Participants must be 21 years of age or older to use Fanatics Sportsbook and claim this longshot-friendly offer.

Participants must be 21 years of age or older to use Fanatics Sportsbook and claim this longshot-friendly offer. Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate. Opt-In and Apply: After opting in, players must apply the promotion to a wager through the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After opting in, players must apply the promotion to a wager through the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Qualifying Wagers: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion. FanCash Terms: FanCash is non-withdrawable and is subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be utilized for standard withdrawals.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and is subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be utilized for standard withdrawals. Winnings Calculation: Any subsequent winnings are calculated based on the cash portion of the wager only; FanCash stakes are excluded from the total payout.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for MLB, World Cup Betting Bonus

Before the first pitch is thrown between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies, make sure you are geared up to capitalize on market inefficiencies using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. Whether your models lean toward the road underdogs or favor the hometown favorites, this sign-up offer provides excellent value for your MLB betting strategy.

Below is a quick reference guide to the current Fanatics Sportsbook welcome offer:

Offer Details Information Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified June 21st, 2026

Use Fanatics Sportsbook MLB Bonus Today

The New York Mets (34-42) will take on the Philadelphia Phillies (41-35) in a high-stakes divisional clash. This matchup is scheduled for June 21, 2026, with the first pitch set for 7:20 PM ET. Both teams are jockeying for vital positioning, and finding the right betting angle here could pay dividends.

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Odds

Bet Type New York Mets Philadelphia Phillies Spread +1.5 (-126) -1.5 (+105) Moneyline +166 -198 Total Runs Over 8 (-122) Under 8 (+100)

How to Sign Up With the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Ready to get in on the action and lock in your wagers for the New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies game? Claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure you extract maximum value before the first pitch: