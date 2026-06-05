Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN: Claim $1,000 NBA Finals Bonus for Knicks vs. Spurs Game 2

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN, with this link here getting you started, and take home a $1,000 bonus to use for Game 2 of the NBA Finals tonight between the Knicks and Spurs.







What You Need to Know: Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Overview

We put a lot of stock in reading the fine print before placing any bets. Before locking in your positions on this postseason matchup between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, it is critical to understand how to claim and utilize your welcome bonus properly.

Here is a summary of how the offer works and the key terms and conditions:

Claim the Offer: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to get the $1,000 bonus offer.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to get the $1,000 bonus offer. Bonus Structure: The $1,000 bonus occurs over 10 days, with up to a $100 wager each day matched in FanCash.

The $1,000 bonus occurs over 10 days, with up to a $100 wager each day matched in FanCash. Eligibility: Participants must be 21 years of age or older to use Fanatics Sportsbook.

Participants must be 21 years of age or older to use Fanatics Sportsbook. Location: The offer is available only to individuals physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating. (Note: This specific promotion is excluded in New York).

The offer is available only to individuals physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating. (Note: This specific promotion is excluded in New York). Minimum Deposit: A minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate. Daily Opt-In: After opting in, players must apply the promotion to a wager through the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After opting in, players must apply the promotion to a wager through the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Qualifying Wagers: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion. FanCash Rules: Bonus FanCash is non-withdrawable and is subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be used or converted.

Bonus FanCash is non-withdrawable and is subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be used or converted. Winnings Calculation: Any winnings are calculated based on the cash portion of the wager only; FanCash stakes are excluded from final winnings calculations.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for $1,000 NBA Finals Bonus

As the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks continue their 2025 NBA Postseason campaigns, new users can easily uncover significant market value. Below is a quick reference guide detailing the current welcome offer for this highly anticipated matchup.

Category Details Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 5th, 2026

NBA Finals Game 2 Preview via Fanatics Sportsbook

The New York Knicks will take on the San Antonio Spurs in Game 2 of the NBA Finals tonight. This primetime matchup is scheduled for tonight at 08:30 PM ET. With two prominent franchises clashing on the postseason stage, this is exactly the type of high-leverage game where sharp bettors look to exploit market inefficiencies.

Bet Type New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Spread +6.5 -6.5 Moneyline +185 -225 Total Points o215.5 u215.5

Odds as of June 5th from Fanatics Sportsbook.

How to Redeem the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Getting started with the newest sign-up offer ahead of the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks game is a quick and straightforward process. Follow the steps below to claim your bonus and start hunting for value: