Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Claim $1,000 Bonus for Norway-Senegal, World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By using Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN, new players can secure a $1,000 welcome bonus. Click here to get in on the action.

Structured as a 10-day bet match, this offer provides up to $100 in FanCash daily, allowing you to build your bankroll methodically over time rather than risking a single lump sum. With the World Cup and MLB season in action, there is no shortage of options.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Offers $1,000 Bonus

Before placing your first wager on the pitching duel between Gerrit Cole and Framber Valdez, it pays to understand the mechanics of the offer.

Here is a comprehensive overview of how the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works and the key terms you need to know:

Unlock the Bonus: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during registration to activate the $1,000 bonus offer.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during registration to activate the $1,000 bonus offer. Daily Bet Match: The $1,000 bonus is distributed over 10 consecutive days. Fanatics will match your first wager of the day with up to $100 in FanCash daily.

The $1,000 bonus is distributed over 10 consecutive days. Fanatics will match your first wager of the day with up to $100 in FanCash daily. Age and Location Requirements: You must be 21 years of age or older to use Fanatics Sportsbook. You must also be physically located in a legal betting state where the sportsbook operates.

You must be 21 years of age or older to use Fanatics Sportsbook. You must also be physically located in a legal betting state where the sportsbook operates. State Exclusions: This sign-up offer is available in all states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates, excluding New York.

This sign-up offer is available in all states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates, excluding New York. Minimum Deposit: A minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion. Opt-In and Application: After opting in, you must manually apply the promotion to a wager within your bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After opting in, you must manually apply the promotion to a wager within your bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Eligible Wagers: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible to receive the sign-up promotion match.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible to receive the sign-up promotion match. Playthrough Requirements: FanCash is non-withdrawable and is subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be converted to withdrawable cash.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and is subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be converted to withdrawable cash. Winnings Calculation: If you win a bet placed using bonus funds, your payout is calculated based strictly on the cash profit of the wager. The initial FanCash stake is excluded from all winnings calculations.

New York Yankees vs Detroit Tigers Odds & Analysis

Utilizing the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for tonight’s MLB action is a strategic way to maximize your betting value. The Yankees arrive in Detroit boasting a strong 46-30 record, while the Tigers are searching for momentum to improve their 33-44 mark.

Here is a quick breakdown of the promotional details for this MLB showdown:

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Bonus Last Verified On June 22, 2026

The New York Yankees (46-30) take on the Detroit Tigers (33-44) at Comerica Park in Detroit, MI, on June 22, 2026, at 10:10 PM UTC. While television broadcast information and specific divisional implications are currently unavailable, the matchup presents plenty of actionable betting angles.

Bet Type New York Yankees Detroit Tigers Spread -1.5 (+131) +1.5 (-156) Moneyline -130 +109 Total Runs Over 8.5 (-114) Under 8.5 (-106)

How to Redeem Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

For sports bettors looking for a seamless sign-up experience ahead of tonight’s game at Comerica Park, claiming this $1,000 offer takes just a few minutes.

To ensure you receive your sign-up match, follow these step-by-step instructions to activate the offer:

Register Your Account: Begin by creating a new account with Fanatics Sportsbook. You will need to provide standard personal information, such as your name, address, and date of birth, to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: Input the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during the registration process to ensure you qualify for the welcome bonus. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is set up, fund your bankroll by depositing at least $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods. Place Your Wagers: To take full advantage of the promotion, place a minimum wager of $10 (and up to $100) on your first bet of the day. Fanatics will match this qualifying daily wager in FanCash every day for the first 10 days after registration.

By following these steps, you can methodically build your bankroll while getting in on the action between the Yankees and the Tigers.