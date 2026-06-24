Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Claim $1,000 Bonus for MLB, World Cup

New players can activate Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to qualify for $1,000 in bet matches for the World Cup, MLB or any other sport. Click here to start the registration process.
Structured over 10 consecutive days, this bet match offer provides new users with up to $100 in FanCash daily, creating a clear path to accumulate up to $1,000 in total value. For data-driven fans and deal-seekers alike, understanding the mechanics of this promotion is the first step toward maximizing your bankroll on Fanatics.
Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for MLB, World Cup
As the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers prepare to face off, new users can efficiently set up their accounts to capitalize on this structured value. Below is a rapid overview of the promotion:
|Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code
|WTOPFAN
|New User Offer
|Get up to $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match)
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and physically present in participating states
|Bonus Last Verified On
|June 24, 2026
The New York Yankees (47-31) will match up against the Detroit Tigers (34-45). While the division standings suggest a noticeable gap between the two squads, a closer look reveals an intriguing clash. The New York Yankees arrive with a proven record and elite run production, aiming to support probable pitcher Ryan Weathers. Conversely, the Detroit Tigers counter with starter Tarik Skubal, looking to leverage their reliable core to secure a critical victory against a tough opponent.
Yankees vs. Tigers Betting Preview, Odds
|Bet Type
|New York Yankees
|Detroit Tigers
|Spread
|+1.5 (-181)
|-1.5 (+150)
|Moneyline
|+120
|-145
|Total Runs
|Over 7.5 (+100)
|Under 7.5 (-121)
Diving into the offensive analytics explains where the betting value might lie. The New York Yankees bring exceptional firepower, anchored by Ben Rice, who has generated a .283 batting average, 53 RBIs, 39 extra-base hits, and a dominant .973 OPS across 272 at-bats. Cody Bellinger offers consistent complementary production (49 RBIs, 29 extra-base hits, .834 OPS), while Aaron Judge further elevates the lineup with a .908 OPS and 38 RBIs.
On the other side of the diamond, the Detroit Tigers rely heavily on backstop Dillon Dingler. Dingler has driven the offense with 56 RBIs, 35 extra-base hits, and an impressive .884 OPS in 268 at-bats. Outfielder Riley Greene provides essential support, hitting .290 with an .829 OPS and 34 RBIs. Kevin McGonigle (28 RBIs, 26 extra-base hits) rounds out a Detroit Tigers lineup that will need to maximize run-scoring opportunities to counter New York’s heavy hitters.
How to Redeem Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN
Securing your welcome bonus ahead of the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers first pitch is a streamlined process. Follow these exact steps to ensure your account is properly configured to earn up to $1,000 in FanCash:
- Enter the Promo Code: Navigate to the Fanatics Sportsbook registration page and ensure the code WTOPFAN is entered to formally opt into the promotion.
- Register Your Account: Establish your profile by providing standard verifiable information, including your full legal name, date of birth, and email address.
- Make a Deposit: Once identity verification is complete, fund your account with a minimum deposit of $10 using any of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods.
- Place Your Wagers: To fully maximize the offer, place a qualifying cash wager of at least $10, and up to $100, each day for the first 10 days following your registration. Fanatics will match your daily wager in FanCash, dollar for dollar, up to the $100 daily limit.