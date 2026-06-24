Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Claim $1,000 Bonus for MLB, World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can activate Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to qualify for $1,000 in bet matches for the World Cup, MLB or any other sport. Click here to start the registration process.

Structured over 10 consecutive days, this bet match offer provides new users with up to $100 in FanCash daily, creating a clear path to accumulate up to $1,000 in total value. For data-driven fans and deal-seekers alike, understanding the mechanics of this promotion is the first step toward maximizing your bankroll on Fanatics.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for MLB, World Cup

As the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers prepare to face off, new users can efficiently set up their accounts to capitalize on this structured value. Below is a rapid overview of the promotion:

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New User Offer Get up to $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and physically present in participating states Bonus Last Verified On June 24, 2026

The New York Yankees (47-31) will match up against the Detroit Tigers (34-45). While the division standings suggest a noticeable gap between the two squads, a closer look reveals an intriguing clash. The New York Yankees arrive with a proven record and elite run production, aiming to support probable pitcher Ryan Weathers. Conversely, the Detroit Tigers counter with starter Tarik Skubal, looking to leverage their reliable core to secure a critical victory against a tough opponent.

Yankees vs. Tigers Betting Preview, Odds

Bet Type New York Yankees Detroit Tigers Spread +1.5 (-181) -1.5 (+150) Moneyline +120 -145 Total Runs Over 7.5 (+100) Under 7.5 (-121)

Diving into the offensive analytics explains where the betting value might lie. The New York Yankees bring exceptional firepower, anchored by Ben Rice, who has generated a .283 batting average, 53 RBIs, 39 extra-base hits, and a dominant .973 OPS across 272 at-bats. Cody Bellinger offers consistent complementary production (49 RBIs, 29 extra-base hits, .834 OPS), while Aaron Judge further elevates the lineup with a .908 OPS and 38 RBIs.

On the other side of the diamond, the Detroit Tigers rely heavily on backstop Dillon Dingler. Dingler has driven the offense with 56 RBIs, 35 extra-base hits, and an impressive .884 OPS in 268 at-bats. Outfielder Riley Greene provides essential support, hitting .290 with an .829 OPS and 34 RBIs. Kevin McGonigle (28 RBIs, 26 extra-base hits) rounds out a Detroit Tigers lineup that will need to maximize run-scoring opportunities to counter New York’s heavy hitters.

How to Redeem Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Securing your welcome bonus ahead of the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers first pitch is a streamlined process. Follow these exact steps to ensure your account is properly configured to earn up to $1,000 in FanCash: