Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Claim $1,000 Bonus for MLB, World Cup Games Sunday

Redeem the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN via this link here, and take home a $1,000 bonus to use on all MLB and World Cup action Sunday.
Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Overview and Terms
As odds-driven analysts, we put a lot of stock in understanding the market and the fine print before laying down any action. Before you place your first wager, here is a quick breakdown of exactly how the Fanatics Sportsbook welcome offer works and the key terms you need to know:
- Activate the Bonus: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during registration to lock in the $1,000 bonus offer.
- 10-Day Structure: The $1,000 bonus is distributed over 10 consecutive days. Fanatics will match your qualifying wager each day with up to $100 in FanCash.
- Applying the Promo: After opting in, players must apply the promotion to a wager directly through the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.
- Daily Limit: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion.
- Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in this offer.
- Age Requirements: Participants must be 21 years of age or older to create an account and use Fanatics Sportsbook.
- Location Eligibility: This offer is available in all states where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally, excluding New York. You must be physically located in a participating state.
- Playthrough Requirements: FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to a simple 1x playthrough requirement before it can be used or converted.
- Winnings Calculation: Any winnings are calculated based on the cash portion of your wager only; FanCash stakes are excluded from your final payout.
It does stand to reason that this 10-day structure is perfect for bettors who like to diversify their card. You can use your daily matched bet on the MLB diamond one day, and pivot to use it on any of the four World Cup matches Sunday the next.
Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code $1,000 Bonus Sunday
Whether you are backing the favorite or hunting for a lucrative longshot, utilizing the right sign-up bonus gives you a distinct analytical edge over the consensus odds. Below is a quick summary of the current Fanatics Sportsbook promotion available for your baseball bets:
|Offer Details
|Description
|Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code
|Use code WTOPFAN
|New Fanatics User Offer
|Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match)
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States
|Date Last Verified
|June 14th, 2026
Keep in mind, while we are focused on this National League clash, this same promotional structure from Fanatics Sportsbook can absolutely be used on any of the four World Cup matches Sunday if you spot better value on the pitch.
How to Redeem the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN
Getting started with Fanatics Sportsbook ahead of the Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets game is a straightforward process. Follow these analytical steps to ensure you successfully lock in your bankroll-building bonus. (And yes, once activated, you can apply these steps to wager on any of the four World Cup matches Sunday).
- Register a New Account: Begin by creating your new account with Fanatics Sportsbook. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, including your full name, physical address, email address, and date of birth.
- Enter the Promo Code: It is absolutely necessary that the specific Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN is entered during the registration process to ensure your eligibility for the welcome offer.
- Make a Secure Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, deposit at least $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods.
- Place Your Daily Wagers: To extract maximum value from this promotion, place a minimum wager of $10—and up to a maximum of $100—each day over the first 10 days after registration. Fanatics will match these daily qualifying wagers in FanCash, allowing you to continually hunt for value across the board.