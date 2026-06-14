Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Claim $1,000 Bonus for MLB, World Cup Games Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Redeem the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN via this link here, and take home a $1,000 bonus to use on all MLB and World Cup action Sunday.







Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Overview and Terms

As odds-driven analysts, we put a lot of stock in understanding the market and the fine print before laying down any action. Before you place your first wager, here is a quick breakdown of exactly how the Fanatics Sportsbook welcome offer works and the key terms you need to know:

Activate the Bonus: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during registration to lock in the $1,000 bonus offer.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during registration to lock in the $1,000 bonus offer. 10-Day Structure: The $1,000 bonus is distributed over 10 consecutive days. Fanatics will match your qualifying wager each day with up to $100 in FanCash.

The $1,000 bonus is distributed over 10 consecutive days. Fanatics will match your qualifying wager each day with up to $100 in FanCash. Applying the Promo: After opting in, players must apply the promotion to a wager directly through the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After opting in, players must apply the promotion to a wager directly through the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Daily Limit: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion. Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in this offer.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in this offer. Age Requirements: Participants must be 21 years of age or older to create an account and use Fanatics Sportsbook.

Participants must be 21 years of age or older to create an account and use Fanatics Sportsbook. Location Eligibility: This offer is available in all states where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally, excluding New York. You must be physically located in a participating state.

This offer is available in all states where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally, excluding New York. You must be physically located in a participating state. Playthrough Requirements: FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to a simple 1x playthrough requirement before it can be used or converted.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to a simple 1x playthrough requirement before it can be used or converted. Winnings Calculation: Any winnings are calculated based on the cash portion of your wager only; FanCash stakes are excluded from your final payout.

It does stand to reason that this 10-day structure is perfect for bettors who like to diversify their card. You can use your daily matched bet on the MLB diamond one day, and pivot to use it on any of the four World Cup matches Sunday the next.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code $1,000 Bonus Sunday

Whether you are backing the favorite or hunting for a lucrative longshot, utilizing the right sign-up bonus gives you a distinct analytical edge over the consensus odds. Below is a quick summary of the current Fanatics Sportsbook promotion available for your baseball bets:

Offer Details Description Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Use code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified June 14th, 2026

Keep in mind, while we are focused on this National League clash, this same promotional structure from Fanatics Sportsbook can absolutely be used on any of the four World Cup matches Sunday if you spot better value on the pitch.

How to Redeem the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Getting started with Fanatics Sportsbook ahead of the Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets game is a straightforward process. Follow these analytical steps to ensure you successfully lock in your bankroll-building bonus. (And yes, once activated, you can apply these steps to wager on any of the four World Cup matches Sunday).