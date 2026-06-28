Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Claim $1,000 Bonus for MLB, World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can take advantage of Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOP to unlock $1,000 in FanCash for MLB, the World Cup or any other sport this week. Click here to start the registration process.

This Fanatics Sportsbook offer operates as a bet match offer structured over 10 days, giving new players up to $100 in FanCash daily for a maximum total of $1,000. While international sports fans may already be looking ahead to the upcoming World Cup, domestic bettors are finding immediate value on the baseball diamond.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Unlocks $1,000 in FanCash

Before placing your wagers, it is important to understand exactly how the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up promotion operates. The process is straightforward, but adhering to the rules is necessary to unlock the full potential of the offer.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On June 28, 2026

Here is a complete breakdown of the terms, conditions, and mechanics:

Claim the Maximum Bonus: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to activate the $1,000 bonus offer.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to activate the $1,000 bonus offer. 10-Day Structure: The $1,000 bonus occurs over 10 consecutive days, with up to a $100 wager matched each day in the form of FanCash.

The $1,000 bonus occurs over 10 consecutive days, with up to a $100 wager matched each day in the form of FanCash. Age and Location Eligibility: The offer is available only to individuals aged 21 or older who are physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating.

The offer is available only to individuals aged 21 or older who are physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating. Excluded States: This promotion is available in all states where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally, excluding New York.

This promotion is available in all states where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally, excluding New York. Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion. Daily Opt-In: After opting in, players must actively apply the promotion to a wager through their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After opting in, players must actively apply the promotion to a wager through their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. One Match Per Day: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible to receive the sign-up promotion match.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible to receive the sign-up promotion match. FanCash Playthrough: Earned FanCash is non-withdrawable and is subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be utilized or converted into cash.

Earned FanCash is non-withdrawable and is subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be utilized or converted into cash. Winnings Calculation: Any winnings are calculated based on the cash portion of the wager only; FanCash stakes are entirely excluded from all payout calculations.

Win FanCash on New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

The historic rivalry continues as the New York Yankees (48-33) visit the Boston Red Sox (34-46) in Boston, MA. Although the Yankees are in first place in the division, the Red Sox have taken the first three games of this series. Boston looks for the sweep on Sunday Night Baseball:

Bet Type New York Yankees Boston Red Sox Spread -1.5 (+160) +1.5 (-194) Moneyline +100 -118 Total Runs Over 8 (-122) Under 8 (+100)

When analyzing the offensive production, the Yankees bring plenty of firepower to the plate. Paul Goldschmidt has been a major contributor, hitting .291 with 40 RBIs over 203 at-bats. On the other side of the diamond, the Red Sox will look to Willson Contreras, who paces the team with 50 RBIs and 17 home runs across 305 at-bats. With the game total set at eight runs, both lineups will look to jumpstart the offense early in this classic divisional showdown.

How to Redeem Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Getting started and unlocking your bonus for the New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox game is a simple process. Follow these straightforward steps to ensure you successfully claim the full value of the offer: