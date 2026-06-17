Éric Roy, who coached French club Brest last season, dies at age 58

BREST, France (AP) — Éric Roy, who coached Ligue 1 team Brest last season, has died. He was 58. His…

BREST, France (AP) — Éric Roy, who coached Ligue 1 team Brest last season, has died. He was 58.

His death was confirmed by the French club in a statement posted on X. No further details were given.

“It is difficult to find the words to express all the sadness we feel following the passing of our coach Éric Roy,” the statement said. “Éric Roy was an inspiring person who brought so much to Stade Brestois. Loved and respected by the supporters, he helped write the most beautiful pages in the club’s history and enabled it to reach a historic level.”

Roy worked wonders with a small budget to guide the Brittany team into the Champions League following a remarkable third-place finish in Ligue 1 in the 2023-24 season.

Brest’s brand of daring attacking play and wholehearted commitment won over many neutral fans, and Roy was very popular with his fellow coaches.

As a ball-winning midfielder with an eye for goal, Roy played for Nice, Lyon, and Marseille as well as English team Sunderland and Spanish club Rayo Vallecano in the latter stages of his career.

Roy briefly coached Nice before taking a spell out of the game and returning to take charge of Brest in 2023.

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