England defender Livramento out of World Cup because of injury. Chalobah called up

England full back Tino Livramento was ruled out of the World Cup on Tuesday because of a calf injury, forcing…

England full back Tino Livramento was ruled out of the World Cup on Tuesday because of a calf injury, forcing coach Thomas Tuchel into a late squad change ahead of his team’s opening game against Croatia.

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah was called up as a replacement and due to head to the England training camp in Kansas City.

The English Football Association said Newcastle defender Livramento was injured during training on Sunday.

“A subsequent scan and medical assessment on Monday unfortunately confirmed he could play no further part in England’s tournament,” it said in a statement.

Livramento was selected largely for his versatility, as he was comfortable at right back and left back. He was chiefly seen as the backup to the injury-prone Reece James at right back.

Chalobah has played mostly as a center back for Chelsea in recent seasons, but has experience of being a right back, too.

England is heading for Dallas for its first group game against Croatia on Wednesday.

Teams can call up injury replacements up to 24 hours before the kickoff of their first game.

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AP Sports writer Steve Douglas contributed to this report.

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