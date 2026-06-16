Elijah Just’s 2-goal World Cup breakthrough lifts New Zealand to a gritty 2-2 draw

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Just made history as the first New Zealand player to score two goals in the…

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Just made history as the first New Zealand player to score two goals in the World Cup. It wasn’t quite enough for the team from the bottom of the world to pull off its first-ever win.

The All Whites held Iran to a 2-2 draw on Monday night in the Los Angeles area, the fourth draw in World Cup play for New Zealand, which was unbeaten in the 2010 edition with three draws.

“I think that may be our best performance ever,” coach Darren Bazeley said. “We came here to win and we were so close to making history.”

The All Whites had leads of 1-0 and 2-1 thanks to Just, who blew kisses to a crowd that included FIFA president Gianni Infantino after his second goal. Chris Wood, the Kiwis’ best known player, assisted on both goals.

“I think we showed today that we’re a dangerous team,” Just said. “You can’t be disappointed. A point in the World Cup is always tough to get.”

The 26-year-old winger came into the World Cup off a strong season with Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership, where he was a contender for player of the year.

“It doesn’t surprise me. I’ve known him a really long time,” Bazeley said of Just’s performance. “He showed the world how dangerous he can be. He’s of slight build, but he gets into pockets, turns and reacts quick. I think a lot of people are probably watching that today and saying, ‘He’s a good player.’ This is going to help him a lot.”

Just had his parents, brother, uncle and girlfriend in the crowd, which was dominated by Iranian fans, which was to be expected given that Los Angeles is home to the largest population of Iranians outside of their home country.

“Walking out the adrenaline was really high,” Just said. “Once the game started you kind of calm down a little bit. We were quite good with the ball. We dealt with the occasion really well. The players were really brave. Overall, it’s the performance we needed.”

Before the World Cup expanded to 48 teams for this edition, the All Whites had only qualified twice for the sport’s global showpiece, in 1982 and 2010. They have never advanced past the group stages.

The team spent the day watching other World Cup matches, including underdog Cape Verde playing to a draw against powerhouse Spain. That left Bazeley thinking it could be his team’s day.

New Zealand, which entered the tournament as the lowest ranked qualifier at 85th, is better known as a rugby union powerhouse.

Just’s performance in challenging Iran, which was heavily favored, gave the All Whites a jolt of confidence and a lot more attention with two group stage matches remaining.

“He’s an amazing player and he’s so dangerous when we get him going forward,” defender Finn Surman said.

The All Whites’ next chance to notch their first World Cup victory comes Sunday, when they play Egypt in Vancouver, British Columbia.

“It’s potentially changed people’s view on us and what they kind of expect from us,” Surman said. “We still think we can be better. We know we can be better.”

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