DraftKings Promo Code: Score $200 World Cup Bonus for Brazil-Haiti, Any Match

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can redeem this DraftKings promo code and bet $5 on the World Cup to win $200 in bonus bets instantly. Click here to start the registration process.

With World Cup matches on the schedule, this promotion allows new players to secure bonus funds on any game, including Brazil vs. Haiti. Additionally, bettors looking for crossover action can seamlessly apply these bonus bets to the MLB slate, maximizing the value of this DraftKings promotion.

DraftKings Promo Code for the World Cup: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On June 19, 2026

Exclusively available for new DraftKings customers, this welcome offer provides a guaranteed payout of $200 in bonus bets just for placing a $5 wager. To qualify, simply create a new account and place your first $5 bet on odds of -500 or longer. You can easily apply this to the World Cup slate, whether you want to back the USA against Australia, Brazil against Haiti, or any of the other nations taking the pitch. Regardless of whether your initial wager wins or loses, you will receive the bonus no matter what.

Once your qualifying bet is placed, the $200 reward is credited to your account as eight separate $25 bonus bets. This structure allows you to spread your wagers across multiple World Cup matches, or pivot to MLB games, rather than risking the entire bonus on a single outcome. Keep in mind that these bonus bets are available for up to a week and will officially expire after seven days, giving you plenty of time to explore the remaining tournament matchups and baseball markets.

Use the DraftKings World Cup Promo Code on Upcoming Matches

The current World Cup slate features four highly anticipated group stage matchups. The headline fixture sees the USA face off against Australia, with both teams looking to build on their opening-round victories, while tournament heavyweights like Brazil seek their first win against Haiti. The schedule also includes crucial clashes between Scotland and Morocco, as well as Turkiye and Paraguay, carrying significant knockout stage implications for teams needing to accumulate points.

Matchup Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals USA vs Australia -160 +330 +425 O/U 2.5 (Over -115) Scotland vs Morocco +475 +270 -150 O/U 2.5 (Over +120) Brazil vs Haiti -901 +950 +2200 O/U 3.5 (Over -120) Turkiye vs Paraguay +105 +240 +285 O/U 2.5 (Over +105)

USA vs Australia: The USA looks to maintain their perfect form after securing three points and a +3 goal differential in their opening match. Australia also enters with three points and a +2 goal differential, setting up a critical battle for position in the standings.

The USA looks to maintain their perfect form after securing three points and a +3 goal differential in their opening match. Australia also enters with three points and a +2 goal differential, setting up a critical battle for position in the standings. Scotland vs Morocco: Scotland enters this matchup with three points following an opening-round win. Morocco aims to secure their first victory of the tournament after playing to a draw in their first game, leaving them with one point.

Scotland enters this matchup with three points following an opening-round win. Morocco aims to secure their first victory of the tournament after playing to a draw in their first game, leaving them with one point. Brazil vs Haiti: Brazil will look to find their attacking rhythm after a draw in their opener left them with one point and an even goal differential. They face a Haiti squad that is searching for its first points after dropping their initial match.

Brazil will look to find their attacking rhythm after a draw in their opener left them with one point and an even goal differential. They face a Haiti squad that is searching for its first points after dropping their initial match. Turkiye vs Paraguay: This clash features two teams looking to rebound. Both Turkiye and Paraguay suffered defeats in their opening matchups, making this a pivotal game for their group stage survival as both remain at zero points.

DraftKings Promo Code: How to Sign Up

Claiming this exclusive World Cup welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. Best of all, no promo code is necessary to unlock the bonus; the offer is automatically applied when you follow the registration steps.

Here is exactly how to activate your DraftKings promo: