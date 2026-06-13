DraftKings Promo Code: Score $200 NBA Finals Bonus for Knicks-Spurs Game 5

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with the latest DraftKings promo code offer and turn a $5 bet on the World Cup, NBA Finals or any other game into a $200 bonus. Click here to get in on the action.

Although there are tons of options for sports fans this weekend, we expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA Finals. The New York Knicks can close out the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. DraftKings Sportsbook will have tons of different ways to get in on the action.

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Instant Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On June 13, 2026

To take advantage of this compelling welcome offer, new DraftKings customers simply need to register an account and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on the upcoming New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs matchup. To be eligible, your qualifying wager must be placed on odds of -500 or longer. The most distinct advantage of this promotion is its guaranteed structure. You will receive the full bonus regardless of what happens during the game, meaning your initial $5 bet does not need to win to trigger the reward.

Once your wager is finalized, DraftKings instantly credits your account with $200 in bonus bets, distributed as eight separate $25 tokens. This structure provides maximum flexibility, allowing you to diversify your wagers across the rest of the NBA slate. Because you have multiple tokens, you can also easily explore other active sports markets, whether that means placing bets on the MLB regular season, following the playoff pushes in the NHL, or gearing up for international soccer action like the World Cup. Keep in mind that all bonus bets expire seven days after issuance, so be sure to utilize them within a week.

Knicks vs. Spurs Betting Preview, Odds

Bet Type New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Spread +5.5 (-112) -5.5 (-108) Moneyline +160 -192 Total Points Over 216.5 (-110) Under 216.5 (-110)

Through the first four games of the NBA Finals, the offensive output has been remarkably tight. The New York Knicks are currently averaging 107.0 points per game, shooting 44% from the field and an impressive 38% from three-point range. Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs are posting 105.0 points per game, backed by 43% field goal shooting and a 34% mark from beyond the arc.

Bettors analyzing the totals should factor in recent trends from both sides. For the home team, the over has hit in just one of the San Antonio Spurs’ last four games following a loss. On the visiting side, the over has hit in only one of the New York Knicks’ last six games against top 10 scoring defenses. These data points suggest that scoring could be at a premium as the defensive pressure intensifies in this championship series.

How to Get Started With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Securing this welcome offer is a straightforward process, and no manual promo code is required to claim your reward. Follow these step-by-step instructions to unlock your bonus ahead of the New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs matchup: