DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 World Cup Bonus for Scotland-Brazil, Any Match

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you set up a new profile with the DraftKings promo code here, you will have the ability to unlock $200 in bonus bets when you wager $5 on the World Cup or today’s MLB slate.

DraftKings Promo Code For $200 Bonus

Before placing your initial wager on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, it is crucial to review the specific mechanics of this welcome offer. Here is a breakdown of the promotional terms:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Verified June 24th, 2026

This exclusive welcome offer is available strictly to new DraftKings customers aiming to capitalize on FIFA World Cup markets. To qualify and extract the maximum value, simply create your first account, deposit funds, and place a $5 wager on any of today’s matchups. Whether you are backing Brazil on the moneyline against Scotland or targeting Mexico to defeat Czechia, your qualifying wager must be placed on odds of -500 or longer.

The advantage of this promotion is the lack of risk tied to the match result: once your bet is locked in, you will receive your bonus even if your selected team ultimately loses. DraftKings distributes the $200 reward instantly as eight separate $25 bonus bets. This structure allows bettors to diversify their exposure across multiple international fixtures. Keep in mind that these bonus bets expire after seven days, giving you up to a week to allocate them toward upcoming matches, such as Korea Republic vs. South Africa or Canada vs. Switzerland, before they are removed from your account.

Use The DraftKings World Cup Promo Code Today

Matchup Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals Switzerland vs. Canada +145 +205 +230 O/U 2.5 Scotland vs. Brazil +850 +450 -310 O/U 2.5 Czechia vs. Mexico +270 +275 -105 O/U 2.5 South Africa vs. Korea Republic +500 +300 -165 O/U 2.5

Match Notes & Analysis

Switzerland vs. Canada: Both squads enter this contest tied at four points with identical 1-0-1 (Win-Loss-Draw) records. Canada’s offense has been highly efficient, generating an impressive +6 goal differential backed by seven goals in two matches—a metric bettors should weigh heavily when analyzing the Over 2.5 goals market.

Both squads enter this contest tied at four points with identical 1-0-1 (Win-Loss-Draw) records. Canada’s offense has been highly efficient, generating an impressive +6 goal differential backed by seven goals in two matches—a metric bettors should weigh heavily when analyzing the Over 2.5 goals market. Scotland vs. Brazil: Brazil remains undefeated (1-0-1) and sits on four points. Scotland (1-1-0) will look to bounce back and add to their three points, but they face a steep climb against a structured Brazilian side entering as a -310 favorite.

Brazil remains undefeated (1-0-1) and sits on four points. Scotland (1-1-0) will look to bounce back and add to their three points, but they face a steep climb against a structured Brazilian side entering as a -310 favorite. Czechia vs. Mexico: Mexico (2-0-0) has achieved a flawless statistical profile thus far. Sitting on six points with zero goals conceded in the tournament, their defensive metrics are elite. Czechia (0-1-1) enters as a heavy underdog still searching for their first group stage victory.

Mexico (2-0-0) has achieved a flawless statistical profile thus far. Sitting on six points with zero goals conceded in the tournament, their defensive metrics are elite. Czechia (0-1-1) enters as a heavy underdog still searching for their first group stage victory. South Africa vs. Korea Republic: The Korea Republic holds three points (1-1-0) with a neutral goal differential. South Africa will be eager to secure a crucial result, as they currently sit on just one point (0-1-1) with a -2 goal differential.

Analyzing Today’s MLB Slate: Alternative Betting Markets

For bettors looking to allocate their newly acquired bonus bets beyond the soccer pitch, today’s Major League Baseball schedule offers several high-value spots. You can build a Same Game Parlay (SGP) or target specific player props in highly anticipated matchups, including:

Yankees vs. Tigers

Mariners vs. Pirates

Phillies vs. Nationals

Braves vs. Padres

Steps To Activate Your DraftKings Promo Code Welcome Offer

Claiming this exclusive bonus is a streamlined process. Best of all, no promo code is necessary to take advantage of the offer when you sign up through standard platform links. Follow these step-by-step instructions to register and secure your bonus bets before today’s matches kick off: