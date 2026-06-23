DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 World Cup Bonus for Portugal, England, Any Match

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All new users can claim an instant $200 bonus by redeeming this DraftKings promo code offer. Use this link here to sign up and dive into all four World Cup games today, including Portugal and England taking the pitch as heavy favorites in their respective matches.







DraftKings Promo Code for Instant World Cup Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified June 23rd, 2026

Maximizing Your Guaranteed Bonus Value

Eligible new DraftKings customers looking to wager on the upcoming FIFA World Cup clash between Portugal and Uzbekistan can take advantage of a guaranteed welcome offer that we put a lot of stock in. By placing a $5 qualifying wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer, you will instantly unlock $200 in bonus bets. It does stand to reason that the best part of this promotion is its guaranteed nature—meaning you secure the bonus funds no matter if your initial bet hits or busts.

Once your qualifying wager is settled, that $200 reward is paid out as bonus bets. This structure is a bettor’s dream, allowing you to spread your exposure across futures prices or other active World Cup betting markets to hunt for market inefficiencies. Keep an eye on the calendar, though: these bonus bets expire after seven days, so you will need to be proactive and lock in your next value plays promptly.

Use DraftKings World Cup Bonus on Portugal vs. Uzbekistan

The World Cup action continues in Round 2 of the group stage as Portugal squares off against Uzbekistan on June 23, 2026, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

Uzbekistan vs. Portugal Odds

Bet Type Portugal Draw Uzbekistan Moneyline -700 +700 +1900 Total Goals Over 2.5 (-215) Under 2.5 (+172)

Odds as of June 23, 2026 via DraftKings.

As you can see with the odds via the table above, the market heavily favors Portugal. Portugal is currently priced as -700 favorite to take all three points in this match, with a draw at +700 and Uzbekistan at a low +1900 to win outright.

Along with this game, users can also dive into the England vs. Ghana match at 4 p.m. ET with the DraftKings bonus.

How to Activate Your DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this welcome offer and securing your bankroll ahead of the Portugal vs. Uzbekistan match is a streamlined process. Follow these steps to find your edge: