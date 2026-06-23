DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 World Cup Bonus for Portugal, England, Any Match

All new users can claim an instant $200 bonus by redeeming this DraftKings promo code offer. Use this link here to sign up and dive into all four World Cup games today, including Portugal and England taking the pitch as heavy favorites in their respective matches.
DraftKings Promo Code for Instant World Cup Bonus
|DraftKings Promo Code
|No Code Needed
|New DraftKings User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Promotion Verified
|June 23rd, 2026
Maximizing Your Guaranteed Bonus Value
Eligible new DraftKings customers looking to wager on the upcoming FIFA World Cup clash between Portugal and Uzbekistan can take advantage of a guaranteed welcome offer that we put a lot of stock in. By placing a $5 qualifying wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer, you will instantly unlock $200 in bonus bets. It does stand to reason that the best part of this promotion is its guaranteed nature—meaning you secure the bonus funds no matter if your initial bet hits or busts.
Once your qualifying wager is settled, that $200 reward is paid out as bonus bets. This structure is a bettor’s dream, allowing you to spread your exposure across futures prices or other active World Cup betting markets to hunt for market inefficiencies. Keep an eye on the calendar, though: these bonus bets expire after seven days, so you will need to be proactive and lock in your next value plays promptly.
Use DraftKings World Cup Bonus on Portugal vs. Uzbekistan
The World Cup action continues in Round 2 of the group stage as Portugal squares off against Uzbekistan on June 23, 2026, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.
Uzbekistan vs. Portugal Odds
|Bet Type
|Portugal
|Draw
|Uzbekistan
|Moneyline
|-700
|+700
|+1900
|Total Goals
|Over 2.5 (-215)
|Under 2.5 (+172)
Odds as of June 23, 2026 via DraftKings.
As you can see with the odds via the table above, the market heavily favors Portugal. Portugal is currently priced as -700 favorite to take all three points in this match, with a draw at +700 and Uzbekistan at a low +1900 to win outright.
Along with this game, users can also dive into the England vs. Ghana match at 4 p.m. ET with the DraftKings bonus.
How to Activate Your DraftKings Promo Code Offer
Claiming this welcome offer and securing your bankroll ahead of the Portugal vs. Uzbekistan match is a streamlined process. Follow these steps to find your edge:
- Sign Up: Head over to the DraftKings Sportsbook platform. There is no manual promo code to type in—the offer is automatically applied when you register through a promotional link.
- Register Your Account: Create your new account by providing standard identity-verifying details, including your full legal name, email address, physical address, and date of birth.
- Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, fund your bankroll with a minimum deposit of $5 using any of DraftKings’ secure payment methods.
- Place Your Wager: Navigate to the World Cup soccer markets and place a real-money wager of $5 or more on Portugal vs. Uzbekistan. Just remember, your qualifying wager must be on odds of -500 or longer.
- Claim Your Bonus: You will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets to use on any eligible market, win or lose!