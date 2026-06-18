DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 World Cup Bonus for Mexico vs. South Korea

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can use the latest DraftKings promo code offer ahead of the upcoming World Cup slate and bet $5 to get $200 in bonuses instantly. Activate this offer by clicking here.

With multiple matches on the schedule, including Canada hosting Qatar, Mexico taking on the Korea Republic, and Switzerland facing Bosnia and Herzegovina, there is no shortage of international soccer action to apply this DraftKings promo toward. Additionally, bettors looking to diversify their action can easily apply this welcome offer to the current MLB schedule, providing excellent flexibility across both the pitch and the diamond.

Win $200 Instant Bonus With This DraftKings Promo Code

Taking advantage of this promotion is an optimal strategy to build your bankroll ahead of these World Cup matchups. Whether you are backing Canada, Mexico, Switzerland, or any of their opponents on the international stage, securing your bonus is an incredibly straightforward process.

Below is a quick overview of the welcome offer and the necessary details to get started:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On June 18, 2026

New DraftKings customers can take advantage of a stellar welcome offer by placing a $5 qualifying wager on odds of -500 or longer. Whether you choose to back Canada against Qatar, Mexico taking on the Korea Republic, or Switzerland matching up with Bosnia and Herzegovina, you will receive your bonus regardless of your initial bet’s outcome.

Once your first wager is placed, the $200 reward will be instantly credited to your account. This payout is typically delivered as eight separate $25 bonus bets. Keep in mind that these bonus bets are available for up to a week and will expire after 7 days, giving you ample time to explore the rest of the World Cup betting markets or pivot to daily MLB action.

World Cup Match Odds

The World Cup schedule features three pivotal matchups with massive group stage implications. With Mexico and the Korea Republic clashing after both secured opening-match victories, and squads like Canada, Qatar, Switzerland, and Bosnia and Herzegovina all hunting for their first tournament wins following initial draws, there is plenty of high-stakes action. Bettors can capitalize on these compelling international fixtures by leveraging the DraftKings welcome offer.

Matchup Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals Canada vs Qatar -340 +450 +1000 O/U 2.5 (O -140 / U +115) Mexico vs Korea Republic +105 +230 +295 O/U 2.5 (O +125 / U -155) Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina -180 +310 +500 O/U 2.5 (O -110 / U -115)

Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina: This matchup features two teams seeking their first victory after both recorded draws in their opening fixtures. Switzerland enters as the clear betting favorite on the moneyline.

This matchup features two teams seeking their first victory after both recorded draws in their opening fixtures. Switzerland enters as the clear betting favorite on the moneyline. Canada vs. Qatar: Canada looks to leverage home-country energy to secure its first win of group play. Qatar is in the exact same statistical position, with both squads sitting on 1 point following 1-1-0 (W-D-L) starts.

Canada looks to leverage home-country energy to secure its first win of group play. Qatar is in the exact same statistical position, with both squads sitting on 1 point following 1-1-0 (W-D-L) starts. Mexico vs. Korea Republic: A battle of opening-round winners takes place here. Mexico currently boasts 3 points and a +2 goal differential after shutting out their first opponent, while the Korea Republic also enters with 3 points (+1 GD). Mexico is a slight home moneyline favorite in what projects to be a tightly contested, defensive fixture.

DraftKings Promo Code: How to Sign Up

Claiming your bonus for the upcoming World Cup slate is a quick and secure process. No specific promo code needs to be manually entered to unlock the reward. Just follow these simple steps to get started: