DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 World Cup Bonus for Argentina-Algeria

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can claim this DraftKings promo code offer to unlock a “Bet $5, Get $200” welcome offer ahead of the upcoming slate of World Cup matches. Click here to get in on the action.

Whether you are looking to back France against Senegal, wager on the clash between Iraq and Norway, or wait for Argentina to take on Algeria, this promotion guarantees $200 in bonus bets no matter the outcome of your initial $5 wager. Simply sign up, deposit, and place a qualifying $5 bet on any of the scheduled World Cup matchups to instantly secure your DraftKings bonus bets for the rest of the tournament.

DraftKings Promo Code for the World Cup: Get $200 Bonus

Before locking in your picks for the latest World Cup action, here is everything you need to know about claiming this sign-up bonus:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On June 16, 2026

This exclusive offer is available strictly for new DraftKings customers looking to capitalize on the World Cup. To qualify, simply create a new account and place a minimum $5 wager on any of the tournament matchups, whether you are eyeing the clash between France and Senegal, Norway’s battle with Iraq, or Argentina facing off against Algeria. Your qualifying wager must be placed on odds of -500 or longer. The central benefit of this welcome offer is that your initial wager does not need to win; you receive the bonus regardless of the final score.

Once your qualifying bet is locked in, you are instantly credited with $200 in bonus bets. This reward is paid out as eight separate $25 bonus tokens, allowing you to spread your wagers strategically across different matches or entirely different betting markets. For instance, if you want to shift your focus from soccer to the diamond, you can easily use these bonus bets to wager on Major League Baseball (MLB) games taking place throughout the week. Keep in mind that these bonus bets expire after 7 days, giving you up to a week to deploy your funds.

Tuesday World Cup Preview

The upcoming World Cup schedule features three exciting matchups as teams kick off their group-stage campaigns. The marquee games include France squaring off against Senegal and a highly anticipated showdown between Argentina and Algeria, with all six sides looking to secure their first three points of the tournament. With each team sitting on zero matches played entering this slate, getting off to a strong start is crucial for group standings and future knockout-round implications.

Matchup Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals France vs Senegal -215 +360 +600 O/U 2.5 (O: -130 / U: +105) Iraq vs Norway +1300 +600 -474 O/U 2.5 (O: -165 / U: +130) Argentina vs Algeria -225 +350 +700 O/U 2.5 (O: -110 / U: -115)

Standings Context: As this is Round 1 of the 2026 World Cup, all six teams are playing their opening match. A victory in this round is vital for building momentum and positioning a squad favorably to advance out of the group stage.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming your sign-up bonus is a quick and straightforward process. No promo code is necessary to be entered when you sign up. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer before the World Cup matches kick off: