DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for World Cup, U.S. Open, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can register with this DraftKings promo code offer and turn a $5 bet on the U.S. Open, World Cup and MLB games on June 18 into a $200 bonus instantly. Click here to start the registration process.

This is an opportunity for sports fans to lock in a $200 instant bonus. This is a great way to gear up for the World Cup action on Wednesday and throughout the week. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this exclusive DraftKings offer.

DraftKings Promo Code for the World Cup: Get $200 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On June 18, 2026

To qualify, simply register, make a deposit, and place a $5 qualifying wager on odds of -500 or longer. Whether backing Canada against Qatar, taking a side in the matchup between Mexico and the Korea Republic, or wagering on Switzerland facing Bosnia and Herzegovina, new users receive $200 in bonus bets. The most appealing aspect of this DraftKings promo code is that it is fully guaranteed. The bonus pays out no matter what happens with the initial $5 wager.

Once the qualifying bet is locked in, the $200 reward is distributed as eight separate $25 bonus bets. This structure allows bettors to spread wagers across multiple matches or pivot to other sports, like the current MLB schedule, rather than risking the entire bonus on a single outcome. Keep in mind that these bonus bets expire after seven days, providing up to a week to explore the board and confidently place wagers.

World Cup Betting Preview, Odds

The World Cup slate features three exciting Group A matchups packed with significant knockout implications. Teams are looking to secure crucial points in group stage play, highlighted by a high-stakes battle between group leaders Mexico and the Korea Republic as they vie for outright control of the standings.

Matchup Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina -180 +310 +500 O/U 2.5 (O -110 / U -115) Canada vs Qatar -340 +450 +1000 O/U 2.5 (O -140 / U +115) Mexico vs Korea Republic +105 +230 +295 O/U 2.5 (O +125 / U -155)

Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Each team earned a single point after playing to 1-1 draws in their opening fixtures, making this a critical opportunity to gain ground in the standings.

Each team earned a single point after playing to 1-1 draws in their opening fixtures, making this a critical opportunity to gain ground in the standings. Canada vs Qatar: With both squads coming off 1-1 draws in their first games, breaking the deadlock in the group will be the primary focus for advancing to the knockout rounds.

With both squads coming off 1-1 draws in their first games, breaking the deadlock in the group will be the primary focus for advancing to the knockout rounds. Mexico vs Korea Republic: Mexico and the Korea Republic both earned three points with victories in their opening matches. Mexico boasts a flawless defensive record so far after securing a 2-0 win in their first game, while the Korea Republic displayed their offensive capabilities in a 2-1 opening victory.

How to Get Started With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Securing this bonus is a quick and seamless process, and the best part is that no specific promo code is necessary to claim it. Simply follow these steps to get started and unlock the welcome reward:

Register a New Account: Navigate to DraftKings sportsbook and begin the sign-up process. Create an account by providing standard personal information, such as a name, address, email, date of birth, and the last four digits of a Social Security Number (SSN), to verify identity. Make a Deposit: Once the account is successfully verified, access the cashier section and deposit a minimum of $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods. Place a Qualifying Wager: Browse the sportsbook for the ongoing World Cup matches, the daily MLB slate, or any other available betting market, and place a real-money wager of at least $5. Receive the Bonus: As soon as the qualifying wager is locked in, DraftKings will instantly credit the account with $200 in bonus bets.

Because the reward is guaranteed, the $200 in bonus bets is credited regardless of whether the initial $5 wager goes on to win, lose, or push.