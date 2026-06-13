DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for World Cup, MLB, NBA Finals Game 5

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new profile with the DraftKings promo code here, then wager $5 on Knicks-Spurs Game 5 or the World Cup to instantly unlock $200 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code For NBA Finals

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed June 13th, 2026

Understanding The DraftKings Promo Code Offer

This promotion is strictly accessible to new DraftKings customers seeking to leverage the NBA Finals and World Cup. To activate the reward, create a new account, make a first deposit, and place a $5 qualifying wager on the Knicks vs. Spurs matchup or another eligible market. The primary restriction to note is that the initial $5 wager must be placed on a market with odds of -500 or longer.

The structural advantage of this promotion is its guaranteed payout. Upon placing the qualifying bet, DraftKings immediately credits the account with $200 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your initial wager wins or loses. The payout is distributed as eight individual $25 bonus bets, allowing bettors to diversify their exposure across multiple markets. These bonus bets carry a strict 7-day expiration window, so users must deploy them while the NBA Finals and other active sporting events are still on the board.

Use DraftKings NBA Promo Code On Knicks vs. Spurs

Bet Type New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Spread +5.5 (-112) -5.5 (-108) Moneyline +160 -192 Total Points Over 216.5 (-110) Under 216.5 (-110)

Diving into the underlying metrics through the first four games of the NBA Finals, the New York Knicks have managed a slight edge in offensive output, averaging 107 points per game compared to San Antonio’s 105 points per game. New York’s efficiency is rooted in their impressive 15.3 Net Rating during the postseason, backed by a dominant rebounding rate where they secure 54.6% of available boards. The Spurs remain highly competitive on the glass, pulling down 52.2% of total rebounds and maintaining a solid 9.5 Net Rating.

Shooting splits further explain the narrow margins in this series. New York is converting 44% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc, slightly outpacing San Antonio’s 43% from the floor and 34% from three-point range.

When evaluating totals, situational trends point heavily toward suppressed scoring. For the San Antonio Spurs, the over has cashed in just 1 of their last 4 games following a loss. Similarly, the over has hit in only 1 of the New York Knicks’ last 6 games when facing top-10 scoring defenses, suggesting that defensive adjustments are dictating the current pace of play.

Expanding Your Action: Saturday’s World Cup Slate

For bettors looking to allocate their newly acquired DraftKings bonus bets outside of the NBA Finals, the international soccer market offers excellent secondary options. This Saturday’s World Cup slate features a diverse set of matchups with intriguing angles:

Qatar vs. Switzerland

Brazil vs. Morocco

Haiti vs. Scotland

Activate The DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this welcome bonus requires a straightforward execution of the following steps. By following this sequence, new users can efficiently secure their bonus ahead of the opening tip between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs: