DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for World Cup Matches Monday Night

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can activate the latest DraftKings promo code offer and start with a $5 bet on the World Cup to unlock $200 in bonuses instantly. Start the registration process by clicking here.

With multiple exciting matchups on the schedule, including Cape Verde taking on Spain, Egypt facing Belgium, and Uruguay challenging Saudi Arabia, bettors can comfortably apply this “Bet $5, Get $200” welcome bonus to any World Cup game on the board. DraftKings Sportsbook will have tons of options throughout the tournament.

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 in World Cup Bonuses

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On June 15, 2026

Exclusively available for new DraftKings customers, this introductory offer is a practical way to build your bankroll during the World Cup. To get started, register your account and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any market with odds of -500 or longer. Whether you want to back Spain as a heavy favorite against Cape Verde, or look for value in tight matchups like Uruguay visiting Saudi Arabia, your initial bet unlocks the reward. The biggest advantage of this promotion is that it is fully guaranteed—new users will receive the bonus no matter what the final score is.

Upon placing your $5 qualifying bet, DraftKings will immediately credit your account with $200 in bonus bets. This bonus is conveniently paid out as four separate $50 bonus bets, allowing you to spread your action across multiple soccer matches, such as Belgium hosting Egypt or IR Iran taking on New Zealand. Keep in mind that these rewards are only available for a limited time, as the bonus bets will expire after seven days. Additionally, bettors are not restricted to the pitch; baseball fans can also utilize these bonus bets on the ongoing MLB season, offering flexibility to wager on moneyline markets, run lines, or player props across the league.

Use DraftKings World Cup Promo Code on Upcoming Matches

The upcoming World Cup slate features four highly anticipated matchups as teams get their campaigns underway. With heavyweights like Spain, Belgium, and Uruguay taking the field for their opening games, the standings are a completely clean slate, making these early points critical for knockout stage aspirations. Bettors can look forward to a full schedule of action, providing plenty of opportunities to capitalize on the DraftKings promo code.

Matchup Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals Spain vs Cape Verde -1587 +1300 +3000 O/U 3.5 (O -135 / U +110) Belgium vs Egypt -175 +300 +475 O/U 2.5 (O -110 / U -110) Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay +700 +330 -220 O/U 2.5 (O +105 / U -130) IR Iran vs New Zealand -125 +250 +400 O/U 1.5 (O -215 / U +170)

Opening Day for Group A Contenders: Every team in this lineup is making its first appearance in the tournament. Spain, Belgium, Saudi Arabia, IR Iran, Cape Verde, Egypt, Uruguay, and New Zealand all currently sit with zero points and zero games played in the Group A standings. Earning a result in these initial fixtures is paramount for establishing early momentum in the group stage.

Every team in this lineup is making its first appearance in the tournament. Spain, Belgium, Saudi Arabia, IR Iran, Cape Verde, Egypt, Uruguay, and New Zealand all currently sit with zero points and zero games played in the Group A standings. Earning a result in these initial fixtures is paramount for establishing early momentum in the group stage. Heavy Favorites on the Board: Spain enters their match against Cape Verde as an overwhelming -1587 favorite on the moneyline, presenting the largest odds disparity on the slate. Belgium (-175) and Uruguay (-220) are also favored to secure three points in their respective openers, while the matchup between IR Iran (-125) and New Zealand (+400) projects as a slightly more competitive affair.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Getting started with this exclusive welcome bonus is a quick and straightforward process. Best of all, no promo code is necessary to be entered to claim your reward. Simply follow these steps to secure your bonus ahead of the World Cup action: