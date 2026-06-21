DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Father’s Day MLB, World Cup, U.S. Open

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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DraftKings Promo Code for MLB, World Cup, More

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 if Your Bet Wins

Use DraftKings MLB Promo Code on Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Yankees

Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Yankees Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Cincinnati Reds New York Yankees Moneyline -102 -119 Total Under 8.5 (+102) Over 8.5 (-122) Runline -1.5 (+162) +1.5 (-197)

How to Activate Your DraftKings Promo Offer

Sign Up: Create and register a new account on the DraftKings sportsbook. There is no manual DraftKings promo code necessary—the offer triggers automatically. Verify Your Identity: Punch in your standard personal information (name, address, email, and date of birth) to verify your account legitimacy. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by depositing at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure banking methods. Place Your Wager: Head over to the MLB betting markets and place a qualifying wager of at least $5. Claim Your Bonus: If your qualifying wager cashes, you will receive $200 in bonus bets (paid out as eight $25 tokens) in accordance with the promotion’s terms.