DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Argentina vs. Austria, World Cup Matches

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This DraftKings promo code offer provides all new users who sign up here with a $200 bonus to use for the World Cup today, including Argentina vs. Austria.







DraftKings Promo Code for the World Cup

Getting started with this exclusive promotion for the Argentina vs. Austria match is incredibly straightforward. Review the table below for a quick summary of what this FIFA World Cup welcome offer entails.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 22nd, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly

We put a lot of stock in promotions that remove risk from the equation, and this lucrative offer for new DraftKings customers looking to get in on the FIFA World Cup action does exactly that. To activate the bonus, simply sign up and place a $5 qualifying wager on odds of -500 or longer. Whether you choose to back the favorites in Argentina, take a swing on an Austria longshot, or explore other markets on the World Cup slate, that initial $5 bet is all it takes to trigger the reward. It does stand to reason that the biggest advantage of this promotion is its guaranteed nature—new users receive the bonus no matter what the outcome of their qualifying wager happens to be.

Once your wager is placed, the $200 in bonus bets is paid out instantly. We love this structure because it allows you to spread your exposure out over multiple matches and futures prices rather than risking the entire bonus on a single game. Keep in mind that these bonus bets will expire after seven days, so you will want to utilize your bonus bet tokens within a week of claiming them to maximize your value and tournament ROI.

Use DraftKings World Cup Bonus on Argentina vs. Austria

Argentina and Austria will take the pitch for Round 2 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 22, 2026. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET. This early tournament matchup sets the stage for a critical 90 minutes, as both Argentina and Austria look to secure vital points in their respective World Cup campaigns.

Bet Type Argentina Draw Austria Moneyline -230 +340 +650 Total Goals Over 2.5 (-110) — Under 2.5 (-110)

Odds as of June 22, 2026 from DraftKings.

How to Activate the DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming your welcome offer ahead of the Argentina vs. Austria match is a seamless process. Because there is no promo code necessary to enter manually, you can secure your bonus and start hunting for value just by following a few simple steps:

Register Your Account: Begin by navigating to the DraftKings Sportsbook sign-up page. You will need to create and register a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your full name, email address, physical address, and date of birth. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, head to the cashier section. You must deposit a minimum of $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure, approved payment methods (such as a debit card, online banking, or PayPal) to activate the offer. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Browse the FIFA World Cup markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5. You can back Argentina, take a chance on Austria, or wager on the match total.

As soon as your $5 qualifying bet is placed, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $200 in bonus bets. You do not even need to wait for the final whistle to receive your reward and start plotting your next strategic play.