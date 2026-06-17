DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus as World Cup Continues This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Soccer fans looking to get in on the action can use the latest DraftKings promo code offer to bet $5 on the World Cup and win $200 in bonuses instantly. Click here to start the registration process.

With multiple matches on the schedule, including England taking on Croatia, Portugal facing Congo DR, Ghana playing Panama, and Uzbekistan hosting Colombia, new users have plenty of options to take advantage of this DraftKings promotion. Additionally, this flexible offer can be applied to the current MLB schedule as well.

DraftKings Promo Code for the World Cup: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On June 17, 2026

For new DraftKings customers looking to wager on the World Cup or MLB, this welcome offer provides a guaranteed bankroll boost. By placing a qualifying wager of just $5 on odds of -500 or longer, you will automatically receive $200 in bonus bets. Whether you are backing England against Croatia, taking Portugal to defeat Congo DR, or predicting a winner in a Major League Baseball divisional matchup, you will receive your bonus no matter the outcome of your initial bet.

The $200 reward is paid out conveniently as multiple bonus bets, giving you several opportunities to wager across the extensive sports slate. It is important to note that these bonus bets will expire after seven days, so you will want to deploy them strategically while the group stage action and baseball season are in full swing.

Use the DraftKings World Cup Promo Code on the Upcoming Matches

The current World Cup slate features four exciting matchups, headlined by a massive European clash between England and Croatia. With all eight teams making their tournament debuts, these group stage openers carry significant implications as every nation looks to secure three crucial points right out of the gate. From Portugal stepping up as a heavy favorite to a tightly contested battle between Ghana and Panama, there is no shortage of compelling action to analyze.

Matchup Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals Portugal vs Congo DR -370 +475 +1200 O/U 2.5 (Over -130 / Under +105) England vs Croatia -145 +275 +425 O/U 2.5 (Over +110 / Under -135) Ghana vs Panama +135 +220 +225 O/U 2.5 (Over +135 / Under -165) Uzbekistan vs Colombia +850 +390 -270 O/U 2.5 (Over -115 / Under -110)

Tournament Openers: All eight teams taking the pitch have yet to play a match in the 2026 World Cup. Securing a win in the opening fixture guarantees an early advantage in the race for the knockout rounds, while dropping points immediately puts teams under pressure for their remaining two group stage matches.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Getting started with this welcome offer is a quick and seamless process. Because the promotion is applied automatically when using eligible registration links, no specific promo code is necessary during sign-up.

To claim your guaranteed bonus ahead of the World Cup or MLB action, follow these precise steps:

Create an Account: Click through to the DraftKings Sportsbook registration page. You will need to create and register a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, address, and date of birth) to verify your identity and age. Make a Deposit: Once your account is fully verified, head to the cashier section and deposit a minimum of $5 using one of DraftKings’ available secure payment methods. Place a Qualifying Wager: Navigate to the World Cup or MLB betting markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5. You can place this bet on any of the scheduled matchups, whether you want to back Portugal on the moneyline, predict the total goals in Ghana vs. Panama, or wager on a baseball game. Claim Your Bonus: Regardless of whether your $5 qualifying wager wins or loses, you will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets as soon as the bet is placed.

Once the bonus bets are credited to your account, you can immediately begin utilizing them to wager on Colombia, Uzbekistan, ongoing MLB matchups, or any other team competing in the remainder of the tournament.