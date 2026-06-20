DraftKings Promo Code: Claim Instant $200 Bonus World Cup, U.S. Open, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can activate the latest DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5 on the World Cup to get a $200 bonus. Click here to start the registration process.

This straightforward promotion guarantees an immediate bankroll boost, allowing you to seamlessly apply your new bonus bets across any of the exciting matches on the World Cup schedule. Set up a new account with DraftKings Sportsbook and go all in on the World Cup action.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200 World Cup Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Instantly Bonus Last Verified On June 20, 2026

This exclusive offer is strictly available for new DraftKings customers looking to get in on the World Cup action. To activate the promo, simply create your new account, deposit funds, and place a qualifying wager of just $5 on any upcoming match, whether you are backing Germany against Ivory Coast or picking a winner in the matchup between Ecuador and Curacao. As long as your initial wager is placed on a market with odds of -500 or longer, you will receive $200 in bonus bets no matter what happens on the pitch. Even if your selected team loses or the match ends in a draw, the bonus is fully guaranteed.

Once your qualifying bet is locked in, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with the $200 reward. This bonus is paid out as eight separate $25 bonus bets, giving you multiple opportunities to wager on the rest of the tournament’s slate, including the clash between Japan and Tunisia. These bonus bets are highly versatile; if you are looking to diversify your betting portfolio, you can even use them to wager on the MLB season. Please note that these bonus bets are available for up to a week. They will expire after 7 days if left unused, so be sure to apply them to your bet slips while the action is heating up.

World Cup Betting Preview, Odds

The World Cup slate features three intriguing matchups as teams navigate crucial group stage play. Marquee fixtures like Germany taking on Ivory Coast offer high stakes, as both squads look to build on opening-game victories to solidify their positions in the standings. With a mix of undefeated teams looking to advance and squads desperate to secure their first points, the schedule carries significant knockout round implications.

Matchup Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals Germany vs. Ivory Coast -200 +360 +550 O/U 2.5 (Over -170 / Under +135) Ecuador vs. Curacao -699 +750 +2000 O/U 2.5 (Over -165 / Under +130) Tunisia vs. Japan +600 +310 -190 O/U 2.5 (Over +110 / Under -135)

Germany vs Ivory Coast: Both teams enter this clash with three points and a victory in their recent form after winning their respective opening matches. Germany brings incredible offensive momentum and a +6 goal differential (seven goals scored, one allowed), while Ivory Coast looks to build on a tight 1-0 opening victory.

Both teams enter this clash with three points and a victory in their recent form after winning their respective opening matches. Germany brings incredible offensive momentum and a +6 goal differential (seven goals scored, one allowed), while Ivory Coast looks to build on a tight 1-0 opening victory. Ecuador vs Curacao: Searching for their first points of the tournament, both Ecuador and Curacao look to rebound from opening defeats. Ecuador is heavily favored on the moneyline at -699.

Searching for their first points of the tournament, both Ecuador and Curacao look to rebound from opening defeats. Ecuador is heavily favored on the moneyline at -699. Tunisia vs Japan: Japan enters this fixture with one point following a hard-fought draw in their first game, while Tunisia seeks its first positive result after a -4 goal differential loss to open the tournament.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code

Claiming your guaranteed bonus for the World Cup action is a quick and straightforward process. Best of all, no manual promo code is necessary to unlock this offer. Simply following the steps below will automatically apply the promotion to your new account.

Here is how you can activate the offer and secure your $200 in bonus bets: