DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 World Cup Bonus for USA vs. Australia, Any Friday Match

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with the latest DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5 on the World Cup to unlock $200 in bonuses instantly. Click here to start the registration process.

New players will have a valuable head start ahead of the upcoming tournament action, allowing you to seamlessly apply your bonus funds toward the highly anticipated World Cup matchup between the USA and Australia. Beyond this specific game, this DraftKings promo can also be used to make bets on any other World Cup match happening this week.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on USA, Win $200 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Instantly Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On June 19, 2026

To take full advantage of this promotion, new DraftKings customers simply need to register for an account and place an initial wager of at least $5. Once that qualifying bet is processed, your $200 instant bonus will be unlocked and added to your available balance. Before registering, please ensure you meet the legal requirements: all users must be 18 years of age or older and physically located in an eligible state where DraftKings operates.

Once your account is funded and the bonus is unlocked, you can immediately put that extra capital to use on the soccer pitch. This $200 bonus is perfectly timed for the upcoming World Cup schedule, allowing you to make your bets on the matchup between the USA and Australia without tapping further into your own funds. Additionally, the flexibility of this offer means you can diversify your portfolio and explore moneyline opportunities across the latest MLB slate.

USA vs. Australia Betting Preview, Odds

Below are the current implied probabilities for the upcoming World Cup matchup between the USA and Australia. USA is the heavy favorite entering this match, but anything can happen when two teams step onto the pitch. In fact, Australia was an underdog against Turkiye and came away with three crucial points in that opening match. Both teams can clinch a spot in the knockout stages with a win on Friday. Don’t miss out on the chance to get in on the action. Take a look at the current DraftKings Sportsbook odds on USA vs. Australia (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Outcome Moneyline USA (Home) -160 Draw +330 Australia (Away) +425

Getting Started With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming your instant $200 bonus ahead of the USA vs. Australia match is a straightforward process. Follow the steps below to successfully activate the offer:

Register an Account: Click through the links on this page and create a new account by providing standard personal information, such as your name, date of birth, and email address. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to securely verify your account and ensure you meet all legal betting requirements. Place a Qualifying Bet: Complete the process by making a first-time deposit and placing a wager of at least $5 from your new account.

Once your initial $5 bet is placed, your $200 bonus will be activated instantly, giving you extra capital to confidently make your bets on the upcoming World Cup action or MLB matchups.