DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 England-Ghana, World Cup Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up a new profile with the DraftKings promo code offer here, then bet $5 on England vs. Ghana or any other World Cup fixture to get $200 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code For $200 World Cup bonus

Whether you are backing England’s attack or playing the odds on Colombia, you can apply this welcome offer to any of today’s FIFA World Cup matchups to build your bankroll. Review the foundational details of the promotion below.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Code Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Verified On June 23rd, 2026

Exclusively available for new DraftKings customers, this welcome offer provides a highly pragmatic way to gain exposure to today’s FIFA World Cup action without sweating the final outcome of your first ticket. To capitalize on the offer, simply sign up and place a $5 qualifying wager on any match on the schedule. The advantage of this DraftKings promo code is that it is fully guaranteed—meaning your account is credited with the bonus regardless of whether your initial bet wins or loses. Just ensure your first bet is placed on a market with odds of -500 or longer.

Once your qualifying wager is locked in, DraftKings will distribute the $200 reward as eight distinct $25 bonus bets. This structure allows you to spread your risk across different World Cup matches and betting markets over the coming week. It is important to note that these bonus bets expire after 7 days, so you will need to deploy them strategically before they are removed from your account.

DraftKings World Cup Promo Code For Today’s Matches

Matchup Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals England vs. Ghana -525 +600 +1500 O/U 2.5 Panama vs. Croatia +600 +340 -205 O/U 2.5 Colombia vs. Congo DR -190 +300 +600 O/U 2.5

Match Notes & Analysis

Analyzing the underlying form and matchup specifics provides a clearer picture of where the betting value lies on today’s slate:

England vs. Ghana: This matchup features two teams seeking to seize control of their group. Both sides opened the tournament by securing three points. England demonstrated offensive efficiency in a 4-2 win, while Ghana relied on structural defensive solidity to earn a clean sheet in a 1-0 victory.

This matchup features two teams seeking to seize control of their group. Both sides opened the tournament by securing three points. England demonstrated offensive efficiency in a 4-2 win, while Ghana relied on structural defensive solidity to earn a clean sheet in a 1-0 victory. Panama vs. Croatia: This clash is a critical inflection point for both nations as they search for their first points. Croatia is aiming to recalibrate defensively after conceding four goals in a lopsided opening loss. Panama, conversely, will try to jumpstart its offense following a narrow 1-0 defeat.

This clash is a critical inflection point for both nations as they search for their first points. Croatia is aiming to recalibrate defensively after conceding four goals in a lopsided opening loss. Panama, conversely, will try to jumpstart its offense following a narrow 1-0 defeat. Colombia vs. Congo DR: Closing out the slate, Colombia enters the match in excellent form following a commanding 3-1 opening victory. Congo DR, meanwhile, will look to secure its first win of the competition after battling to a 1-1 draw in its first group stage appearance.

Activate Your DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming your guaranteed bonus for today’s World Cup matches is a streamlined, user-friendly process. Follow these steps to establish your account and secure your reward:

Register a New Account: Click here to create your new account by entering standard personal information—such as your name, date of birth, email address, and physical address—to securely verify your identity. No Promo Code Required: You do not need to manually enter a promotional code during registration. The system automatically applies the offer to eligible new accounts, eliminating an unnecessary step. Make a Deposit: Once your identity is verified, access the cashier and deposit a minimum of $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods. Place Your First Bet: Survey the FIFA World Cup betting markets and lock in a real-money wager of at least $5. You can deploy this qualifying bet on any of today’s matchups, whether you identify an edge backing England, Ghana, Panama, Croatia, Colombia, or Congo DR. Receive Your Bonus Bets: Instantly upon placing your initial $5 wager, DraftKings will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets. This return is guaranteed regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses.

Once the bonus bets appear in your digital wallet, you are fully equipped to utilize them on any remaining World Cup fixtures or other available sporting events throughout the week.