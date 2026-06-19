Diamondbacks starter Soroka leaves after 1 inning with apparent leg injury against Twins

PHOENIX (AP) — Diamondbacks starter Michael Soroka walked off the field after appearing to hurt his leg while warming up…

PHOENIX (AP) — Diamondbacks starter Michael Soroka walked off the field after appearing to hurt his leg while warming up to start the second inning against Minnesota on Friday night in a development that could further deplete Arizona’s pitching depth.

The team has yet to reveal the nature or severity of the injury.

The 28-year-old right-hander allowed two hits on nine pitches in a scoreless first inning. He then came out for the second and appeared to hurt himself after one warm-up pitch. Soroka met with a trainer before leaving the field. He was replaced by Taylor Clarke.

With a 3.11 ERA, Soroka (8-3) leads the Diamondbacks in wins, though he’s gone 4-3 in his last seven decisions following a 4-0 start.

His injury comes the same day right-hander Ryne Nelson was placed on the injured list with a sprained elbow and strained forearm. Nelson (3-5) experienced discomfort after going seven innings in a 4-3 win over Anaheim on Monday.

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