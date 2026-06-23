Diamondbacks aim to stop 3-game losing streak, play the Cardinals

Arizona Diamondbacks (39-39, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (42-34, second in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Arizona Diamondbacks (39-39, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (42-34, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (6-2, 2.45 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Cardinals: Kyle Leahy (5-4, 4.63 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -113, Diamondbacks -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks, on a three-game losing streak, take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis has gone 22-17 in home games and 42-34 overall. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 4.27 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Arizona is 15-22 on the road and 39-39 overall. The Diamondbacks have an 18-8 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Burleson has 19 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 56 RBIs for the Cardinals. JJ Wetherholt is 16 for 42 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte has 16 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 46 RBIs while hitting .263 for the Diamondbacks. Gabriel Moreno is 13 for 37 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .288 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by six runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .238 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ryan Fernandez: 15-Day IL (back), Ramon Urias: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (lower body), Jordan Lawlar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Santana: 60-Day IL (groin), James McCann: 10-Day IL (quadricep), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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