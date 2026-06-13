Depay and Verbruggen are ready for the Netherlands’ World Cup opener against Japan

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup The Netherlands will have goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen and top scorer Memphis Depay both ready to…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup The Netherlands will have goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen and top scorer Memphis Depay both ready to play in the team’s World Cup opener.

Coach Ronald Koeman said Saturday, on the eve of the Group F game against Japan, that his entire team is fit. That includes Verbruggen and Depay, though the coach wasn’t ready to reveal his starting lineup.

The status of Verbruggen was in question after he hurt his hip in a collision during a tune-up match with Uzbekistan on Monday, and then was held out of training Wednesday. But Koeman said the keeper returned to full practice Friday and Saturday.

Depay, the Netherlands’ all-time leading scorer with 55 goals, dealt with a thigh injury for several weeks before playing for Brazilian club Corinthians on May 24. That was only three days before the 26-man Netherlands roster for the World Cup was set.

Koeman said Depay has looked good since the start of the team’s tournament preparations.

“He is an important player, has been for a very long time,” Koeman said through an interpreter. “He’s a key part to our possible success in this World Cup.”

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AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

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