Deepti Sharma rips through Pakistan as India opens its Women’s T20 World Cup quest with big win

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Deepti Sharma took five wickets and India bowled out Pakistan for 106 to successfully begin their…

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Deepti Sharma took five wickets and India bowled out Pakistan for 106 to successfully begin their latest quest for a first Women’s Twenty20 World Cup title on Sunday.

Sharma spun out the last three wickets in five balls as India defended 170 and won by 64 runs in front of a heavily partisan Edgbaston crowd, a sell-out 18,814, a record attendance for a World Cup group match.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh pulled off a record chase on the same pitch to win the Netherlands’ first World Cup match. Bangladesh reached 141-4 with five balls remaining after having never scored more than 126 in a successful World Cup chase.

Sharma, Mandhana spearhead India

Seven months after Sharma starred in India’s victory in the final of the ODI World Cup with five wickets and 58 runs, she started this T20 World Cup with another standout performance.

Sharma took the first two wickets of Pakistan’s chase, which actually started strong. But by the 10th over India was on top and Pakistan needed Muneeba Ali, dropped twice, to go big. But Sharma ran out Ali on 41 in the 11th over with a great direct hit on the run from backward point.

When Pakistan captain Fatima Sana fell in the next over at 77-5, her team fell away, too.

Sharma’s late burst for 5-10 made her the highest wicket-taker in women’s T20s with 166. Shree Charani supported her with 3-21.

“I always believe in myself that whenever the right time comes, I will step up,” Sharma said.

India has dominated its World Cup rivalry with Pakistan but, unlike the men, the women have been competitive. Although, like the men, the women didn’t shake hands before or after this match.

India labored through its powerplay and it took Smriti Mandhana to be dropped on 27 off 24 balls, to be inspired by the life to lash out. Mandhana needed only another 10 balls to reach 50.

She was dropped again on 55 and top-edged onto her own helmet, forcing a concussion check. She passed, smacked her ninth boundary and was out to a great low grab by Sana.

Mandhana’s wicket started a mini collapse including captain Harmanpreet Kaur on 36. India started the 19th over at 132-5, hoping for 150.

That’s when Richa Ghosh exploded with 34 off 17 balls. Together with Sharma, they took 23 runs off World Cup debutant Tasmia Rubab.

“If it is in my hands I would love to send (Ghosh) on the first ball,” Kaur said. “But she has a role to play and she is doing well.”

Sana conceded 15 in the last over and a 171 target looked steep with Pakistan’s history. It’s 10 years and counting since Pakistan’s last T20 World Cup win over its neighbor.

Ferdous flays the Netherlands

Bangladesh, replying to the Netherlands’ 139-8, was taken to the last over even after a great platform set by opening batter Juairiya Ferdous, who hit her second fifty since her T20 debut in January.

Ferdous had 26 of the first 27 runs and 33 of the 47 in the powerplay. But the 20-year-old also had two lives. On 7, the third umpire disputably ruled out a catch at deep midwicket by Sterre Kalis, and on 18 Ferdous was dropped.

Both of her sixes flew over the midwicket rope and by the time she was out for 50 off 33 balls at 67-1 in the eighth over, Bangladesh was almost halfway home.

Dutch spinners Silver and Heather Siegers and Caroline de Lange (2-27) slowed down Bangladesh but they weren’t persevered with. An unbeaten partnership of 56 between Sharmin Akhter and Shorna Akter clinched Bangladesh’s fourth win in seven T20 World Cups.

Netherlands captain Babette de Leede won the toss and the No. 3 batter held her team together with 50 from 45 balls until the 17th over when she was run out trying for a second run.

Bangladesh’s attack was led by medium-pacers Marufa Akter, 2-31, and Ritu Moni, 1-17.

On Tuesday, its New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka and England vs. Ireland.

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