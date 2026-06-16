Czech Cup winner Karviná relegated from top division and fined for match-fixing

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech Cup winner Karviná was expelled from the top division as punishment by the Czech Football Association…

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech Cup winner Karviná was expelled from the top division as punishment by the Czech Football Association for its involvement in a major match-fixing scandal.

The association’s ethics committee also fined Karviná 10 million Czech koruna ($480,000) for offering bribes to two referees and two players to influence a league match and two relegation playoff games involving the club in 2024.

Karviná town mayor Jan Wolf offered the bribes and was banned from soccer for 12 years and fined 3 million Czech koruna ($144,000).

The committee announced its decision late Monday. The club, which is owned by the eastern Czech town, has five days to appeal.

The verdict will likely impact the club’s participation in European competitions, with UEFA to have a final say.

By winning the Cup, Karviná advanced directly to the fourth round of qualifying in the Europa League next season. If it were to lose the fixture it would still have a berth in the third-tier Conference League.

In March, the association said a total of 47 individuals and teams, including referees, officials, players, former players and clubs from the top four leagues, were facing a disciplinary investigation for their alleged involvement in the scandal.

The announcement came after Czech police detained dozens of people in nationwide raids.

The ethics committee also said it fined five players from lower leagues and banned them from 15 months to 12 years for agreeing to fix matches.

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