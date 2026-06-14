Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki leaves game against Giants with right knee discomfort

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki left in the bottom of the fourth inning against the San…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki left in the bottom of the fourth inning against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night due to right knee discomfort.

Suzuki was hurt while attempting to make a reaching catch on a flyball from Matt Chapman, coming up limping and grabbing at his right leg. Suzuki was replaced by right fielder Matt Shaw.

Before leaving, Suzuki went 1 for 2 with an RBI single and a walk. He is batting .252 with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs after starting the season on the injured list.

Suzuki, who is in the final season of an $85 million, five-year contract, got hurt on March 14 while playing for Japan in the World Baseball Classic. He sprained the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee on a steal attempt.

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