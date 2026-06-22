Contreras leads Brewers against the Reds after 4-hit game

Milwaukee Brewers (46-29, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (37-39, fifth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Monday, 7:10…

Milwaukee Brewers (46-29, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (37-39, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (0-0); Reds: Brady Singer (3-6, 5.32 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -169, Reds +138; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Cincinnati Reds after William Contreras’ four-hit game on Sunday.

Cincinnati has a 37-39 record overall and a 19-19 record in home games. The Reds have gone 16-7 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Milwaukee has a 46-29 record overall and a 21-14 record on the road. The Brewers have a 35-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer has 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 31 RBIs while hitting .240 for the Reds. Noelvi Marte is 11 for 38 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Brice Turang has 11 home runs, 49 walks and 47 RBIs while hitting .259 for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 13 for 43 with a double, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .219 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Brewers: 5-5, .276 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Elly De La Cruz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Pierce Johnson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (knee), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (arm), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Brandon Sproat: day-to-day (hamstring), Carlos Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Coleman Crow: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (back), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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