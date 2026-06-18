Connecticut faces Toronto on 3-game home skid

Toronto Tempo (7-8, 3-5 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (2-14, 0-7 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Toronto Tempo (7-8, 3-5 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (2-14, 0-7 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun hosts Toronto Tempo looking to stop its three-game home slide.

The Sun are 0-7 in conference play. Connecticut ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 38.0 points per game in the paint led by Brittney Griner averaging 7.0.

The Tempo are 3-5 against conference opponents. Toronto has a 4-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Connecticut is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 47.3% Toronto allows to opponents. Toronto averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Connecticut gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Tempo won the last meeting 106-102 on June 10. Brittney Sykes scored 38 points to help lead the Tempo to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Burke is averaging 7.3 points for the Sun. Aneesah Morrow is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

Sykes is averaging 20.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Tempo. Marina Mabrey is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 1-9, averaging 76.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.0 points per game.

Tempo: 4-6, averaging 88.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.3 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Hailey Van Lith: out (ankle).

Tempo: Julie Allemand: day to day (head), Brittney Sykes: day to day (foot), Kiki Rice: day to day (ankle), Nyara Sabally: day to day (hamstring).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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