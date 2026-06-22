Colombia’s last training session before World Cup match against Congo suspended because of storm

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Colombia’s final training session before its World Cup game against Congo was suspended because of a…

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Colombia’s final training session before its World Cup game against Congo was suspended because of a storm on Monday.

Colombia players were practicing at a training center in Guadalajara when they were told to take shelter.

They had practiced for less than 30 minutes when the session had to be suspended. The players finished the session in a gym, the Colombian soccer federation said.

Congo practiced in the morning in the United States before traveling to Guadalajara later Monday.

It will be the second Group K game for both teams. Colombia opened with a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan, while Congo played to a 1-1 draw with Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal.

___

AP World Cup: https://apnews.com/FIFA-World-Cup

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.