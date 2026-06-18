Colombia 3, Uzbekistan 1

|Colombia
|1
|2
|—
|3
|Uzbekistan
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Half_1, Colombia, Munoz, (Diaz), 40th minute.
Second Half_2, Uzbekistan, Fayzullaev, 60th; 3, Colombia, Diaz, (Puerta), 65th; 4, Colombia, Campaz, (Hernandez), 90th+9.
Goalies_Colombia, Camilo Vargas, David Ospina, Alvaro Montero; Uzbekistan, Utkir Yusupov, Abduvohid Nematov, Botirali Ergashev.
Yellow Cards_Mojica, Colombia, 7th; Khusanov, Uzbekistan, 34th.
Referee_Anthony Taylor. Assistant Referees_Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn, Ivan Bebek. 4th Official_Juan Calderon.
A_80,824.
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