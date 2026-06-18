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Colombia 3, Uzbekistan 1

The Associated Press

June 18, 2026, 12:18 AM

Colombia 1 2 3
Uzbekistan 0 1 1

First Half_1, Colombia, Munoz, (Diaz), 40th minute.

Second Half_2, Uzbekistan, Fayzullaev, 60th; 3, Colombia, Diaz, (Puerta), 65th; 4, Colombia, Campaz, (Hernandez), 90th+9.

Goalies_Colombia, Camilo Vargas, David Ospina, Alvaro Montero; Uzbekistan, Utkir Yusupov, Abduvohid Nematov, Botirali Ergashev.

Yellow Cards_Mojica, Colombia, 7th; Khusanov, Uzbekistan, 34th.

Referee_Anthony Taylor. Assistant Referees_Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn, Ivan Bebek. 4th Official_Juan Calderon.

A_80,824.

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