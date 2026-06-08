Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Claims $100 Bonus for MLB, NBA Finals Game 3 Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create your new account using the Chalkboard promo code WTOP here, then get a $100 deposit bonus and a free pick for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Spurs and Knicks tonight.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: $100 Bonus + Free Pick

Before locking in your entries for the NBA Finals, review the operational details of the exclusive Chalkboard welcome offer below. Securing your bonus funds is a straightforward process designed to optimize your early returns.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Promotion Verified On June 8, 2026

For new Chalkboard customers who meet the regional age requirements and are located in a participating state, this welcome offer acts as a powerful bankroll management tool. When you sign up, you unlock a 100% deposit match up to $100. In addition to the matched funds, you receive a free pick that functions as a guaranteed booster for your first entry. The promotion allows you to select a featured player to go over 0.5 points. Because registering a single point cashes that specific leg, it effectively acts as a “free square,” dramatically increasing the baseline probability of a winning combination. This free pick is also reusable until you construct your first winning entry on the platform.

This promotional structure offers excellent utility for the marquee showdown between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs. By combining the bonus funds with your 0.5-point free pick, you can construct data-driven lineups with a built-in safety net.

Chalkboard NBA Promo On Spurs vs. Knicks Game 3

Player Points O/U Assists O/U Rebounds O/U Victor Wembanyama 27.5 2.5 11.5 Jalen Brunson 26.5 6.5 3.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 17.5 3.5 11.5 Stephon Castle 16.5 6.5 4.5 De’Aaron Fox 14.5 5.5 3.5

When building your Chalkboard entries for tonight’s Knicks vs. Spurs matchup, identifying the delta between a player’s projection and their actual postseason performance is critical. At the top of the board is San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama, carrying a massive 27.5-point total. However, the data points to regression here; Wembanyama is averaging just 23.6 points per game during this postseason. The current metrics suggest leaning toward the under for his point total is the optimal strategic play.

Conversely, Knicks guard Jalen Brunson presents an opportunity with a points line set at 26.5. Brunson has been a highly efficient scoring force in New York, averaging 26.6 points per contest across 16 postseason games. Because his playoff scoring average consistently eclipses his projected total, taking the over on Brunson serves as a strong, data-backed foundational leg for your entry.

Rounding out your combinations requires finding value further down the board. Stephon Castle faces a 16.5-point total despite posting a stellar 18.8 postseason scoring average, offering measurable value on the over. Meanwhile, De’Aaron Fox’s consensus line sits at 14.5 points, which runs below his 16.1 points per game playoff average. Using your matched bonus funds to target these statistical discrepancies allows you to strategize effectively based on concrete postseason trends.

Analyzing Today’s MLB Matchups

While the NBA Finals offers excellent analytical entry opportunities, your Chalkboard bonus funds can also be deployed across the diamond. Today’s MLB slate features several intriguing matchups where underlying metrics can help uncover value. You can look to apply your daily analysis to the following contests:

Yankees vs. Guardians

Phillies vs. Blue Jays

Reds vs. Padres

Activate Your Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer

To ensure you capture the full value of this exclusive offer ahead of the Knicks vs. Spurs tip-off or today’s MLB slate, follow this systematic approach to activate your account:

Register: First, click here and initialize the registration process. You will need to create a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email, and date of birth) to verify your identity and age. Apply the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, you must enter the promo code WTOP when prompted. This specific entry is the technical requirement needed to unlock your deposit match and the 0.5-point free pick. Make a Deposit: Once your verification is complete, access the cashier section. To claim the maximum value of the bonus offer, deposit at least $100 using one of Chalkboard’s secure payment methods. Claim Your Deposit Match: Chalkboard will instantly match your first deposit 100% in bonus funds. Note that you are not strictly required to deposit the full $100; any eligible initial funding amount you choose will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to the $100 maximum threshold.

Following the immediate clearing of your deposit, your matched funds and your 0.5-point free pick will be credited to your account. You are now fully equipped to navigate tonight’s sports action with an optimized bankroll.