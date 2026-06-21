Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for MLB Father’s Day, World Cup Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up a new profile using the Chalkboard promo code WTOP here and unlock a $100 deposit bonus + free pick to make entries for today’s World Cup and MLB action.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer Overciew

If you are looking to secure this offer today, review the core details below to get started:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Promotion Verified June 21st

The Chalkboard welcome offer provides new Chalkboard customers with a 100% deposit match up to $100, doubling your initial investment. In addition to the bonus funds, new users receive a complimentary free pick. That free pick is reusable until you construct your first winning entry on the platform. This promotional tool allows you to select a player to go over a specific statistical projection, effectively acting as a guaranteed-win leg to anchor an entry.

When breaking down the daily MLB slate, this free pick carries significant expected value. For example, you could apply it to a high-strikeout probable pitcher like Zack Wheeler against the New York Mets or Logan Gilbert against the Boston Red Sox to secure an immediate advantage. Note that this deposit match and free pick promotion is strictly available to new users who meet their jurisdiction’s minimum age requirements and are physically located in a participating state.

Chalkboard MLB Sunday Projections

Maximizing the utility of your deposit match and free pick requires identifying the most favorable statistical values on the board. Below is a breakdown of the hits and strikeouts props for 10 marquee players in action tonight:

Player Hits Strikeouts Logan Gilbert – O/U 6.5 David Peterson – O/U 4.5 Mookie Betts O/U 0.5 – Gunnar Henderson O/U 0.5 – Shohei Ohtani O/U 1.5 – Julio Rodríguez O/U 0.5 – Juan Soto O/U 0.5 – Bryce Harper O/U 0.5 – Kyle Schwarber O/U 0.5 – Cal Raleigh O/U 0.5 –

When constructing your daily parlay, analyzing recent performance trends is a proven recipe for success. Starting on the mound, the data points to a high-probability Over play for Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert. Gilbert’s strikeout line sits at 6.5, a threshold he has successfully cleared in 80% of his last 10 starts, including five consecutive home outings. Conversely, New York Mets probable pitcher David Peterson enters with a 4.5 strikeout line. Peterson is trending downward, failing to eclipse 4.5 strikeouts in three consecutive appearances against the Philadelphia Phillies and three of his last four games overall. This makes taking the Under on Peterson a sound decision.

At the plate, Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts presents a clear edge. Betts has a 0.5 hits projection, a mark he has eclipsed in six of his last seven regular-season contests, yielding an 86% cover rate that points heavily toward the Over. On the flip side, Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson holds the same 0.5 hits line but has struggled in away environments. He has failed to record a hit in seven of his last nine road games, shifting the probability toward the Under. Finally, despite Shohei Ohtani’s elite on-base skills, his total hits line is aggressively set at 1.5. He has fallen short of recording multiple hits in six straight games, suggesting that the Under on 1.5 hits is the most pragmatic play tonight.

Capitalizing On Today’s World Cup Soccer Action

While the MLB slate offers plenty of data points to exploit, today’s sports calendar also features highly anticipated international soccer action. Users can look to diversify their portfolios by analyzing the latest World Cup matchups.

Spain vs. Saudi Arabia

Belgium vs. Iran

Uruguay vs. Cape Verde

New Zealand vs. Egypt

Applying the same rigorous, stats-based approach used for baseball to these contests can help uncover additional value and bolster your entry strategy.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Sign-Up Process

Ready to dive into the action and build your entries for matchups like the New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies? Activating your deposit match and claiming your free pick is a streamlined process. Just follow these steps to secure your bonus funds:

Register: Click here and create a new account. You will be required to register using standard personal information to verify your identity and geographic location. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up sequence, ensure that promo code WTOP is entered. This specific code is required to lock in the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account using one of Chalkboard’s secure payment methods.

To claim the absolute maximum value of the welcome bonus, you must deposit at least $100. However, Chalkboard offers bankroll flexibility—you do not need to deposit the full $100 immediately. The promotion functions as a 100% deposit match, meaning you will receive an exact 100% match of your initial eligible deposit in bonus funds. Once processed, your matched funds and complimentary free pick will be credited to your account, providing the edge you need to tackle tonight’s sports action.