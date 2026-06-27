Cardinals host Miami Marlins, look to break home slide

Miami Marlins (43-39, third in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (42-37, third in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Miami Marlins (43-39, third in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (42-37, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Ryan Gusto (0-2, 6.00 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Cardinals: Andre Pallante (9-4, 3.59 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins -113, Cardinals -108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Miami Marlins looking to end a three-game home slide.

St. Louis has a 42-37 record overall and a 22-20 record at home. The Cardinals have a 32-14 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Miami has a 43-39 record overall and a 15-22 record in road games. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .246, which ranks eighth in the NL.

The teams match up Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Marlins lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Walker leads the Cardinals with 18 home runs while slugging .518. JJ Wetherholt is 12 for 43 with two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jakob Marsee has 10 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 21 RBIs for the Marlins. Kyle Stowers is 10 for 38 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .258 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Marlins: 7-3, .245 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ryan Fernandez: 15-Day IL (back), Ramon Urias: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Janson Junk: 15-Day IL (shin), Josh Ekness: 60-Day IL (calf), Liam Hicks: 10-Day IL (back), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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