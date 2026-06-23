Canadian hoops great Steve Nash encourages Canada ahead of World Cup match against Switzerland

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Ahead of Canada’s group-stage finale at the World Cup, the team got a bit of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Ahead of Canada’s group-stage finale at the World Cup, the team got a bit of encouragement from a Canadian sporting hero.

Two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash sent a message to the team on Tuesday before Canada’s match against Switzerland on Wednesday, coach Jesse Marsch said.

“One of the things that Steve spoke about was the combination of tension and freedom. And the tension is about the discipline and the focus and the concentration to stick to the plan and to know what makes us who we are and what we are,” Marsch said. “And the freedom was to go out and play and believe in ourselves and to go after the game in all ways that show confidence and self belief.”

Nash played 18 NBA seasons and was an eight-time All-Star. He won MVPs in 2005 and 2006 with the Phoenix Suns. He rejoined the Suns last year as a senior adviser.

The Canadians need a win or a draw on Wednesday against Switzerland to win Group B and remain in Vancouver for the round of 32. Canada has never advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup.

Marsch has been asking different Canadians to address the team during their World Cup journey.

“I think it hit the nail on the head with our team. I want them to understand exactly what their roles are, and understand what the match plan is, and why the match plan is important, and how it will help us gain an advantage of the match,” Marsch said about Nash’s message. “But I want our players, especially our attacking players, to go out on the pitch and be themselves, and show the quality they have.”

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