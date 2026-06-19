Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau says he resisted fans urging him to attempt a shot in World Cup win

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Although he saw little action in Canada’s World Cup victory over Qatar, there was a…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Although he saw little action in Canada’s World Cup victory over Qatar, there was a moment when goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau was almost persuaded to get more involved in the offense.

Crépeau, speaking to reporters on Friday after Canada’s dominant 6-0 win the day before, addressed the final moments of the match, when he delivered the ball up the field and red-clad fans in the crowd at BC Place bellowed, “Shoot!”

“I swear I had the little devil here saying do it and the little angel said just pass the ball and go back,” he laughed. “I heard the crowd and I was like, ‘Oh no, I’m not doing it.’”

Crépeau didn’t see a shot on goal from Qatar during Canada’s first-ever World Cup victory. Canada all but sealed its spot in the knockout round with one final group match remaining, on Wednesday against Switzerland.

“Max’s presence was really important yesterday. But let’s be honest, he hardly had anything to do,” coach Jesse Marsch said. “I don’t think in World Cup history, there’s been such a dominant performance. That’s the truth. I think our team will take a lot of confidence from that, and Max will as well.”

The match was chaotic, with a pair of red cards taking Qatar down to nine players and a devastating injury to Canada midfielder Ismaël Koné, who broke the tibia and fibula in his left leg on a tackle from behind by Assim Madibo.

Crépeau was among the teammates who rushed to Koné’s side. He could certainly relate to both the physical and emotional pain that Koné was going through.

In 2022, Crépeau broke his right leg during extra time of Los Angeles FC’s MLS Cup victory over the Philadelphia Union. Crépeau was taken from the field by ambulance and later underwent surgery.

The injury knocked the goalkeeper out of the 2022 World Cup, where he was expected to back up Milan Borjan.

After leaving LAFC, Crepeau remained in Major League Soccer with the Portland Timbers. The 32-year-old currently plays for Orlando City.

In the aftermath of Koné’s injury, Crépeau also consoled 20-year-old defender Luc de Fougerolles.

“Every guy lives the emotions a certain way, and we went through the emotions in that time,” Crépeau said. “Man, it’s so difficult to put into words, but it’s just a moment to say, ‘Hey, you’re not alone. I’m feeling the same thing as you, but we have a job to finish for him.’”

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AP World Cup: https://apnews.com/fifa-world-cup

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