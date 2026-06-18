Canada 6, Qatar 0

|Qatar
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Canada
|3
|3
|—
|6
First Half_1, Canada, Larin, 16th minute; 2, Canada, David, 29th; 3, Canada, David, 45th+3.
Second Half_4, Canada, Saliba, 64th; 5, Canada, Manai, 75th; 6, Canada, David, (Saliba), 90th+2.
Goalies_Qatar, Mahmoud Abunada, Salah Zakaria, Meshaal Barsham; Canada, Maxime Crepeau, Owen Goodman, Dayne St. Clair.
Yellow Cards_Cornelius, Canada, 9th; Fathy, Qatar, 62nd.
Red Cards_Ahmed, Qatar, 33rd; Madibo, Qatar, 54th.
Referee_Cristian Garay. Assistant Referees_Jose Francisco Retamal Silva, Miguel Rocha, Juan Lara. 4th Official_Kevin Ortega Pimentel.
A_52,497.
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