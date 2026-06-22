Brittney Griner becomes WNBA’s career blocks leader, and the Sun beat the Sky

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Brittney Griner scored 14 points and became the WNBA’s career blocks leader, Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 11…

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Brittney Griner scored 14 points and became the WNBA’s career blocks leader, Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 11 points and 15 rebounds, and the Connecticut Sun beat the Chicago Sky 92-63 on Monday night for their third win of the season.

Griner recorded her 878th career block, and fourth of the game, in the third quarter to pass Margo Dydek’s mark that had stood since 2008.

Charlisse Leger-Walker added 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Connecticut (3-15), which improved to 2-7 at home this season. Leila Lacan added 12 points and Aaliyah Edwards scored 11.

Kamilla Cardoso had 16 points and 14 rebounds for Chicago (4-12), which has lost six straight games. Azura Stevens scored 11 and Sydney Taylor added 10. Skylar Diggins moved to seventh on the WNBA’s career made free throws list.

DREAM 94, TEMPO 7

ATLANTA (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 20 points, Allisha Gray and rookie Madina Okot each added 18, and Atlanta beat Toronto for their fourth straight victory.

Gray and Okot each scored 16 points in the first half to help Atlanta build a 59-41 lead.

Howard’s fifth and final 3-pointer gave Atlanta a 71-54 lead with 5:21 left in the third quarter. The Dream led by as many as 23 in the game.

Jordin Canada had 11 points and 13 assists for her second straight double-double, and Angel Reese also finished with 11 points for Atlanta (12-4). Okot, who eclipsed her previous best of 14 points, finished 7 of 9 from the floor to go with seven rebounds off the bench.

Marina Mabrey had 23 points for Toronto (8-9), and Isabelle Harrison scored 21 to go with 10 rebounds. Temi Fagbenle added 10 points off the bench.

Atlanta is 8-2 in its last 10 games to sit atop the Eastern Conference.

FEVER 86, MERCURY 77

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 24 points and nine assists, Kelsey Mitchell scored 22 points, and Indiana overcame a 13-point, first-quarter deficit to beat Phoenix.

Indiana scored just six points in the first quarter, tied for its fewest in any quarter since 2018 and its fewest in the first since 2016. The Fever responded with a 35-point second quarter — the second-most they’ve scored in a quarter this season — to tie the game 41-all at the break. Clark scored 15 in the second quarter.

The Fever outscored Phoenix 30-11 in the third and held off a late charge in a chippy fourth that saw six technical fouls handed out between the two teams. Myisha Hines-Allen was ejected after picking up her second technical foul.

Clark and Mitchell made 16 of Indiana’s 27 field goals, including six 3-pointers.

Monique Billings finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds for her first double-double of the year for Indiana (10-7), which snapped a two-game skid. Aliyah Boston was held to eight points on 2-of-9 shooting. Clark has the most consecutive 20-point, five-assist games in WNBA history with six.

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