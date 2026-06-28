Brewers square off against the Cubs with series tied 1-1

Chicago Cubs (45-38, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (50-30, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10…

Chicago Cubs (45-38, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (50-30, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Ryan Rolison (5-1, 1.82 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 3.00 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -219, Cubs +176; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Milwaukee has a 50-30 record overall and a 26-16 record in home games. The Brewers have a 27-8 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Chicago has a 45-38 record overall and a 22-21 record on the road. The Cubs have gone 37-7 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Brewers hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Bauers has 12 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 48 RBIs for the Brewers. William Contreras is 13 for 33 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 13 doubles, four triples and 17 home runs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 12 for 39 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.43 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Cubs: 7-3, .260 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (knee), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Carlos Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Coleman Crow: 15-Day IL (forearm), Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (back), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Cubs: Hoby Milner: 15-Day IL (appendicitis), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (knee), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Riley Martin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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